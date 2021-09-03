10 Halloween Candles You Can Burn All The Way To October 31

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially September, so it’s time to start buying Halloween decor. Whether you’ve already put out your fake pumpkins or are still rocking your summer florals, you should think about how you’re going to set the mood for the spookiest holiday of the year. Halloween candles are an easy way to do it.

With woodsy notes and mysterious scents that’ll remind you of spells, ghosts and other supernatural elements, candles appeal to a sense that is under-utilized (your nose). Halloween is a bit trickier of a holiday when it comes to decor shopping, because everyone has a different Halloween vibe. Maybe you favor campy, corny decor or you prefer goth witch vibes. No matter your spooky aesthetic, there are candle options for you. These candles are illustrated or designed in a way that supports the scent within. You’ll want to proudly display them on your coffee table or in your entryway for sure.

We also scoured multiple retailers, some known for their holiday candles—think Bath & Bodyworks, Target and Yankee Candle—and others, like Etsy, that will allow you to add some truly unique candles to your cart. There’s even a Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle on this, which you should light at your own peril. Having the Sanderson Sisters over for movie night sounds like fun and games until they put a spell on you.

It’s time to put your breezy, beach candles away and peruse the 10 Halloween candle options below. While you’re at, start thinking about your Halloween costume, too.

Enchanted Moon

Change the tone in your home with this enchanted moon candle. It isn’t too spooky, but mysterious enough to get you in the mood for Halloween. The candle has hints of juniper, peony and teak.

Ghost Cemetery

Be transported to a haunted graveyard with this cool candle. It comes in a vintage-style apothecary jar and smells of frankincense, clove, sandalwood and forest green.

Cauldron

Get a witch’s brew going with this cauldron candle. Don’t worry it doesn’t actually smell like ashes—it smells of thyme, spruce, berry and mint.

Hocus Pocus Black Flame

Warning: When you light this candle, you might summon the Sanderson Sisters to your door. You can choose from many different scents to customize your candle.

Trick Or Treat Candle

This candle has all of the trimmings of a classic Halloween candle. These apple, cinnamon and orange scents can waft through your entry way as you wait for trick-or-treaters (or eat the candy yourself).

Halloween-Themed

You can select from five different candles, including Basic Witch (my personal favorite) and Poison Apple. All the candles have unique scents, so you can find one that best matches your Halloween vibes.

Mystery

If you can’t get enough of spooky surprises, you should order this set of Halloween mystery candles. You don’t know what you’re going to get, but you can bet on getting cute illustrations and Halloween jokes on two sweet-smelling candles.

Haunted Hayride

Alright, this is the perfect candle to light before you watch Sleepy Hollow. It smells woodsy and has notes of charcoal accord, black pepper and nutmeg.

Floating Eyeballs

Stop your search for the scariest Halloween party candle, because we’ve found it. These floating eyeball candles may have a short burn time—two hours—but they’re worth the Oohs, Aahs and Ewws.

Haunted Nights

This three-wick candle will last you through October (or September, if you’re starting early this year). Bath & Bodyworks is known for their seasonal candles, and this one will remind you of a foggy, chilly night.