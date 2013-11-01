Yikes! Hallmark Has Made a Homophobic Christmas Sweater Ornament

In what might be the most absurd thing we’ve seen in a long time, greeting card company Hallmark has put into production the above ornament as part of their 2013 line. It’s a miniature Christmas sweater that changes the lyrics of the classic Christmas tune, “Deck the Halls,” from “Don we now our gay apparel,” to “Don we now our fun apparel.” Wait, what?

This seemingly small lyric change has, understandably, offended a number of people, who are accusing Hallmark of changing the word from “gay” to “fun” because they didn’t want to make an ornament using that word.

Hallmark’s official statement on the matter reads as follows:

Hallmark created this year’s Holiday Sweater ornament in the spirit of fun. When the lyrics to ‘Deck the Halls’ were translated from Gaelic and published in English back in the 1800s, the word “gay” meant festive or merry. Today it has multiple meanings, which we thought could leave our intent open to misinterpretation. The trend of wearing festively decorated Christmas sweaters to parties is all about fun, and this ornament is intended to play into that, so the planning team decided to say what we meant: ‘fun.’ That’s the spirit we intended and the spirit in which we hope ornament buyers will take it.

When the negative feedback kept pouring in, they changed their, ahem, tune:

We’ve been surprised at the wide range of reactions expressed about the change of lyrics on this ornament, and we’re sorry to have caused so much concern. We never intend to offend or make political statements with our products and in hindsight, we realize we shouldn’t have changed the lyrics on the ornament.

Wow, it didn’t take all that long for them to realize the complete absurdity of this ornament, which we can’t believe was even produced to begin with.