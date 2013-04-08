Halle Berry’s First Pregnant Red Carpet Look: A Sexy Michael Kors LBD

Although it was announced on Friday that 46-year-old actress Halle Berry is pregnant (which she confirmed on Saturday night), it certainly doesn’t look like her signature sexy style is going anywhere. Case in point: Berry made an appearance at a dinner on Saturday celebrating the work she’s done with designer Michael Kors for the United Nations World Food Programme at the swanky Four Seasons restaurant in New York.

Naturally, Berry was clad in a look from the designer’s Fall 2013 collection which showed a lot of skin thanks to its plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Granted, every time Berry steps out in something dramatically sexy (think her major cleavage moment at “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” last month), she looks fantastic—tons of working out and genetic blessings will do that to you—but we always feel like she’s selling herself a little short with such predictably racy options.

With appropriate maternity style being such a hot-button issue right now—largely due to the world’s fascination with Kim Kardashian‘s uncomfortable-looking high-end pregnancy wardrobe—we’re sure Berry’s going to be the next starlet on the media’s constant “baby bump” style watch.

Another reason not to expect the Oscar winner’s sexy style to shift: While pregnant with her 5-year-old daughter Nahla, Berry wore curve-hugging ensembles that many wouldn’t feel comfortable to wear even when at their best shape.

What do you think of Halle Berry’s pregnancy look? Should she continue to work it, or tone things down?