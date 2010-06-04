Halle Berry Takes On J.Lo In Celeb Fragrance War, ‘Esquire’ Gets Screwed By ScarJo

Halle Berry is launching her third fragrance, Reveal, which she says, “is a part of expressing who I really am…and sharing secret parts of myself.” It will be in direct competition with J.Lo’s new Love and Glamour scent her 16th. Sort of like when Kanye and 50 Cent came out with albums on the same day? (WWD)

Fashion Indie is mourning Rue McClanahan’s alter-ego with a top ten list of Blanche Devereaux’s fashion moments. We like her biker chick look best.

It’s a men’s mag feud Esquire is pissed at ScarJo. Ed-in-chief David Granger claimed “Scarlett completely screwed us,” when she canceled on May’s “Women We Love” cover. Apparently they had to slum it with Christina Hendricks. (Pop Eater)

Emilio Pucci has been living in a less psychedelic world since Peter Dundas came on board to the brand. But WSJ is left to wonder, is Pucci still Pucci without the prints?

Urban Outfitters is hopping on the mass beauty bandwagon, following in the footsteps of Topshop and Forever 21. We’re imagining some seriously hipster inspired nail polishes. (Stylelist)

