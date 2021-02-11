Halle Berry Just Accused Her Ex of ‘Extortion’ & Using Her Child Support to Fund His ‘Lifestyle’

Drama with the ex. Halle Berry pays Gabriel Aubry’s child support every month, but she still thinks the payments are “wrong” and should be considered “extortion.”

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts about how she feels “taken advantage of” over her child support payments. Although the John Wick star never called out her ex by name, she alluded to how the 44-year-old model allegedly funds his “lifestyle” with her child support payments, according to E! Online. Berry and Aubry—who dated from 2005 to 2010—share a 12-year-old daughter, Nahla. In 2014, Berry was ordered to pay a whopping $16,000 a month in child support—an amount that was determined by her $4.7 million salary at the time. Meanwhile, Aubry’s income totaled $192,921.

All these years later, Berry is venting about her “hard” situation over on Instagram. The former Catwoman replied to followers under a post she shared on the social media platform on Saturday, February 6, which read, “Women don’t owe you shit.” The quote seemingly sparked a debate in the comments section, including a conversation about child and spousal support. “It takes great strength eryday to pay it,” Berry wrote in one comment, adding, “and BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion !”

She continued, “i’ve been paying it for a decade now. i feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, i think that is wrong !” The actress went on to clarify that while some parents “may need help,” she feels that “in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

Berry blasted parents who “USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs,” adding “that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where i see the abuse.”

“i can say i’m living it everyday and i can tell you it’s hard,” she explained, noting that she could also sympathize with “the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system.”