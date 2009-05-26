Halle Berry Brings Back Oscar-Winning Hair

We envy girls who have the guts to chop off their hair. At least one of us had a mild obsession with Reality Bites-era Winona Ryder, and we loved Sienna for going boyish (to play Edie, yes) but also to shed that ex. Few of us are blessed with the facial structure to pull off the pixie– high cheekbones, generally symmetrical features, doe eyes– but Halle Berry, in our estimation, looks more amazing with cropped hair than long. The actress, one of People’s 100 Most Beautiful this year, has returned to her Monster’s Ball-era style after recently sporting a shorter, lighter ‘do. We think the cut draws attention to her incredi-curves and brings out her ultra-feminine features. What do you think? Is shorter better on Ms. Berry?