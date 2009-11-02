StyleCaster
Halle Berry: Boyfriend Gabriel Aubry Signs on as Face of Louis Vuitton Mens

Arielle
Louis Vuitton is going in an entirely new direction for their upcoming advertising campaigns. Switching from Madonna to the lovely Lara Stone, Louis Vuitton is aiming to stay ever-current as a leader in the fashion industry.

Gabriel Aubry, best known as Halle Berry‘s partner and father of their child, is taking the mens collection for Vuitton in a entirely new direction. The 33-year-old model has worked on advertising campaigns for Versace and DKNY, and is rumored to be paid $30,000 per day.

Before he was a model, Aubry owned a trendy restaurant on St. Marks Place, called Cafe Fuego. Not a bad catch, if we say so.

