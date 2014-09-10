More Than Half the People in the United States are Single: Report

Think you’re alone in your singledom? Think again. Being single is now apparently the norm for American adults, who now make up more than half of the population for the first time since the government began compiling the statistics in 1976, according to Bloomberg who reported the news pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly job-market report. Keep in mind that single is defined here as not married.

Some 124.6 million Americans were single in August, and of those 16-years or older, 50.2 percent were single. In 1976, 37.4 of those 16-years or older were single, and the percentage and has been trending upward ever since.

Fitting with the trend, less and less people are getting married. The percentage of adult Americans who have never married has risen to 30.4 percent from 22.1 percent in 1976.

Why are economists watching this trend so closely? Single people are less likely to have children, and are more likely to rent their home than own one, which all influences how people spend money.

Are you surprised that being single is the new norm? Share your thoughts in the comments!