The Chic Design Trend That Will Cost You Less Than $50

We’re always looking for quick design fixes that don’t require any actual home renovation or pricey new furniture. That’s why when we get the itch to remake our space, we start looking at the walls first. Just one can of paint can totally transform a room. Half-painted walls are the latest trend we can’t get enough of, the perfect way to add a new design element to your home without spending too much time or money on getting it right.

How do you achieve the fun look that’s popping up on some of the trendiest home decor blogs? First, choose a color. For a subtle change, match pastels with light-colored walls; for a bolder look, choose a bright or dark contrasting color. You can use painter’s tape to keep the paint line perfectly straight or you can freehand it for a softer, more organic look.

Play with the proportions too. You can split the wall perfectly in half horizontally, or paint just the top or bottom third of the wall.

Whether you’re looking for a totally new look in a favorite room or just want to update a design you already love, half-painted walls are the solution to your home decor woes. Here are a few of our favorite examples.

