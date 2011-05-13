Half Naked Abercrombie Men Invade Paris (Video)

You know how there’s always an incongruously insane line of Europeans outside of the Abercrombie store on 5th Ave in NYC? They patiently wait as shirtless men greet them in the black expanse of the heavily cologne scented store as their heartbeats sync to the thumping techno rythms the closer they get to the entrance. Well, Abercrombie brought the shirtless men to Europe as a gift of sorts for all of those lines, and keeping their American based stores in business.

See the video of 101 well-pecked, gratuitously-abed men invading Paris. My favorite part is the older woman hugging one of those abs. Amazing and set to a lovely house music. Happy Friday!

(StyleRumor.com)