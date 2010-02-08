Fashion for Haiti Relief: FEED Bags and More Items to Satisfy Your Philanthropic Spirit

We all watched the news in horror on January 12th, as a 7.0 Richter scale earthquake hit our neighbors to the south in Haiti. Many of us in the humanitarian field had known that Haiti was a place of great strife and difficulty even before the earthquake. The country had been dealing with the effects of the 2008 hurricane season, in which severe storms devastated more than 70 percent of Haiti’s agriculture and infrastructure, creating pockets of severe malnutrition which left 3.3 million people in need of food support.

The UN World Food Program has been operating in Haiti since 1969. In 2009, the UN World Food Program (WFP) School Feeding operations reached over 400,000 Haitian children in 850 primary schools. But in emergencies, funds are often drawn from long-term development programs like school feeding, to provide immediate support for victims. At FEED, we want to support Haiti in a long-term and meaningful way so that the people can get back to improving their lives and those of their children.

The FEED Haiti Fund has been established to support WFP School Feeding so that kids can get back to school and receive a daily school meal. But at FEED, we always mix fashion with the feeding programs we support.

Our newest FEED Haiti 50 Bag, launching this Tuesday February 9, four weeks after the quake, will provide 50 school meals to kids in Haiti through the UN World Food Program. Along with the FEED Haiti 50 bag, from January to June any FEED 1 or FEED 2 bag purchased at feedprojects.com will have the bags donation go to our FEED Haiti Fund to provide even more school meals for Haitian kids.

Through fashion and fundraising, FEED has been able to provide over 50 million meals to children around the world. We hope that our chic and generous customers will help us help Haiti heal with our latest FEED project.

In addition to purchasing these FEED bags, there are plenty of other ways that you can help support the cause all in the name of fashion. Here are three more products to choose from that will cater to your philanthropic and sartorial spirit:



1. Bond No. 9 Scent of Peace Perfume



Classic NYC fragrance company, Bond No. 9, will be donating 10 percent of proceeds to the American Red Cross for every bottle sold of their Scent of Peace perfume, originally created back in 2006. Pick up your bottle soon, as this offer ends February 14. (Bond No. 9 New York The Scent of Peace, $210, at saksfifthavenue.com).



2. Havaianas “Little Bird Sandals”



These colorful limited edition flip flops from Havaianas are the perfect winter purchase in preparation for any warm winter getaway you may have planned. Plus, 30 percent of proceeds from the “Little Birds” print sandals will be donated directly to the Red Cross through March 1. (Havaianas Slim Little Birds Sandals, $30, at havaianas.com).



3. Ken & Dana Design B-side Rights Necklace



This necklace made from sterling silver was specifically designed in the wake of the destruction in Haiti. A signifier of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which abolished national-origin quotas for immigrants, is a key design element of the one-of-a-kind piece. With each purchase of the necklace, $30 will be donated to the Red Cross to support relief in Haiti. (Ken & Dana Design b-side rights necklace, $120, at shop.kenanddanadesign.com).



More News We Love:

Cole Haan Taps Blogger Todd Selby for Spring Campaign

Tuleh Clothing Line May Shutter

Andre Leon Talley in the Newest Addition to ANTM