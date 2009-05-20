Hair411: Off The Red Carpet and On To The Beach

The milkmaid braid is not only the simplest of the braid hairstyles for the beach this summer, but also the trendiest. In addition t being a practical braid to wear, it’s almost as convenient as a ponytail, and gives a lot more style.

This sweet style is attractive and can be pulled off by virtually anyone (and I rarely say that!) but the only requirement is that you must have long hair to get the full effect. Learning how to braid a milkmaid braid is 100% painless, I promise.

Here are a few tips to help you braid away this summer on the sand….

• Start by applying some Cutler Protectant Treatment Spray to your hair (roots to ends)

• Next, coat your hair with Cutler Curling Cream (for curly hair) or Bumble and Bumble’s Grooming Creme ( for fine hair) to help prevent frizz and fly aways.

• Using your center part as a guideline, create two braided pigtails and lock in each braid with a small hair elastic. If you have enough hair, try and cross the braids over the top of your head. Secure each side with bobby pins. If you have short hair, just braid a smaller section of only your bangs. Since you’re out on the beach there’s no time to mess with hairpieces.

Now your hair has been transformed into a chic style for the beach and is ready to go for the entire day. Play some beach volleyball and catch some rays…but don’t worry about your locks.