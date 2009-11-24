StyleCaster
Hair Tips: Affordable And Chic Hair Accessories

Dressing up your hair for the holidays is so much fun. Adding bows, bands, barrettes, and berets to your look this year will beautify your bouncy hair. Taking inspiration from the spring runway hair accessory trends, here are a few affordable alternatives for all your must-have hair accessories.

Bows:

Marc by Marc Jacob’ SS ’10 collection was fully accessorized with big bright neon bows. We say the bigger the better when it comes to buying your bow. Try this electric blue bow by Topshop, inspired by Marc by Marc.

Big Lurex Box Aliceband, $30, at topshop.com

Bands

Both Bottega Veneta and Charlotte Ronson used white bands as hair accessories on their spring runways. Combining both the bow and white headband trend is this cute number:

White Lace Hair Bow, sold in stores, at h&m.com

Barrettes

This braided clip is hard to fit in barrette form, so re-invent the look with a thin headband. If you’re in need of a modern-day barrette, try these chain link clips.

Jersey Braided Elastic Headband, $2.80, at forever21.com

Chain Bobby Pins, $3.80, at forever21.com

Bandanas

One of our favorite hair accessory trends of the season is the bandana. Use a scarf you already had or pick up a brand new one, either way the bandana look offers a stylish take on messy hair. Expose your bangs and let pieces fall out from underneath.

Blue and White Bindya Scarf, at stylecaster.com

Berets

Okay, so this from Sonia Rykiel’s SS ’09 collection, nevertheless the sequined beret is still in style. If you can find one in a vintage shop, the quality will be much more authentic, however you’ll still sparkle in a modern-day version.

Vintage Sequin Beret Hat, $32.00, at topshop.com

