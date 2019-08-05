Straightening Brushes Just May be The Next Best Thing to a Salon Blowout

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to a mastering the fine art of a fuss-free hair routine, time is money — especially if you’re like me and are guilty as charged when it comes to a nasty habit of hitting the snooze button at least twice every morning when my alarm goes off. Fortunately, my latest beauty tool discovery has been a game-changer (and maybe even an enabler, when it comes to the whole over-sleeping thing). Hair straightening brushes are an awesome two-in-one tool that allow you to create a straight and sleek ‘do just as you would with an average ceramic flat iron, but these multi-functional brushes can actually shave off a substantial amount of time from the process of doing your hair. If that wasn’t convincing enough to consider making the switch, consider this: some models are a triple threat, functioning as a de-tangling comb, straightener, and hair dryer all in one easy-to-use tool. And, there’s more: these innovative double-duty brushes also tend to be far less damage-inducing to your strands and your scalp, preventing further breakage and split ends and minimizing the risk of burning your face or hand.

A proper blowout almost always looks amazing when you exit your stylists chair, but it’s not exactly an easy task to accomplish on your own — especially when you’re seemingly always pressed for time. We’ve discussed some helpful hacks and tools to help you recreate that shiny blowout from home, but I’ve found that whether you’re after a stick-straight statement style or just want to refresh a bedhead look by smoothing out kinks and restoring shine, these fool-proof brushes can really help streamline the process — almost re-creating the coveted post-salon look. After all, as you probably know, your flat iron isn’t just a tool for straightening, it can also help give your some extra wave and volume, depending on how you manipulate the wand as you style. These faster and more fool-proof brushes offer the same effect, but with much less hassle. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite (and budget-friendly) models below.

1. InStyler Straight-Up Ceramic Straightening Brush

This top-rated styling brush gentle straightens locks, leaving your mane looking sleek and shiny. Its gentle bristles glide through the hair without snagging or causing breakage, while the ceramic plates quickly straighten and smooth over frizz, curls, and kinks. It’s designed with 65 ceramic heated plates that evenly disperse heat and control temperature, allowing for a faster styling time and less damage.

2. Diane Straightening Brush

This affordable options delivers quick straightening powers thanks to its unique clamp-down design and a ceramic plated base to retain an even level of heat. It leaves locks silky smooth, and you can even use it damp hair while you blowdry with your favorite hair dryer.

3. Tymo Hair Straightening Comb

This innovative ceramic hair comb is equipped with 5 different heat level settings to help you customize the look and length of your hair style, making it an ideal option for those with ultra-fine or damaged hair because you can use it safely at lower levels. It heats up within 60 seconds, making it a solid time-saver for rushed mornings when you’ve hit the snooze one too many times, but still need to polish your bedhead before work.

4. MiroPure Enhanced Straightening Brush

Perfect for jetsetters, this comprehensive straightening kit comes complete with a protective anti-scald mitt to prevent burns and a travel bag. It’s also a great option for those who tend to lean on the more forgetful end of the spectrum because it’s designed with an anxiety-reducing auto shut-off feature, so you’ll never have to worry about whether or not you remembered to turn off your device before you rushed out the door.