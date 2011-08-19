Hailey Clauson Suing Urban Outfitters For Porn-y Photos

Hailey Clauson is only 16 years old, but she’s already made a major name for herself in the modeling industry. She’s walked the runways for the industry’s biggest names including Lanvin, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Dior — she was even cast in the Calvin Klein show during her debut Spring 2010 season — and she’s also scored a Gucci campaign and editorials in every magazine that matters. Clauson is part of the current teenage model takeover (hi, Lindsey Wixson!) but her pictorials are always youthful, tasteful and age-appropriate, which is why there is a little situation going on between her family and the national retailer Urban Outfitters.

According to the Daily Mail, Hailey’s parentsare suing photographer Jason Lee Parry, Urban Outfitters and two other retailers for $28 million on the claim that “sexually suggestive” photos of her in “salacious” poses were used without permission on t-shirts and other merchandise. The lawsuit states:

“She is posed in a blatantly salacious manner with her legs spread, without a bra, revealing portions of her breasts. The image of Teen in a spread eagle position making her crotch area the focal point of the image may portray a child in a sexually suggestive manner and may be in violation of one or more federal and/or state laws.”

Yes, this t-shirt features a pretty blatant crotch shot of a then-15-year-old girl, but $28 million? Do you know how many ad campaigns Hailey would have to book to make that kind of money?! Kind of ridiculous, right?

I wonder if Clauson’s parents are trying to capitalize on all of the controversy surrounding underage models these days, namely 10-year-old Thylane Blondeau. Do you think that these photos warrant such a harsh reaction?