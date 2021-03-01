Hailey Bieber’s Latest Street Style Look Is Basically A Big Bird Cosplay

Don’t get me wrong—I’m a Hailey Bieber superfan when it comes to the star’s off-duty wardrobe and street style looks. That said, she sometimes plays it safe when it comes to color, so even when it seems like I’m poking fun, I love to see her taking risks and going bold. Exhibit A? Hailey Bieber’s yellow suit by Stand Studio, which she wore for a stroll down Sesame Street with hubby Justin Bieber.

OK, so clearly they weren’t actually on Sesame Street when these paparazzi photos were snapped, but the look gives me Big Bird vibes nonetheless! And I mean that in the very best way. Bieber’s genius stylist Maeve Reilly shared the look to her IG, crediting Stand Studio for the oversized yellow leather suit and Petar Petrov and By Far for the details.

(Side note—if you aren’t following Reilly on Instagram yet, you’re truly missing out. She’s always ahead of the latest trends, posting details about her clients’ looks and being an all-around fab resource for fashion inspo. We stan!)

Bieber usually wears Bottega while out and about, so it’s nice to see her trying some different brands. Stand Studio is known for their outerwear (in particular, the checkered fur Nino coat worn by influencers everywhere this season) but they do a ton of beautiful leather pieces in fun colors, so I’m hardly surprised Reilly pulled this suit for Mrs. Bieber. To play up the sunshine hue, she paired it with a fuzzy bucket hat, then dressed the whole thing down with simple white sneakers that matched her boo’s. Cute!

2021 color trends include everything from sage green to chocolate brown, but Bieber is definitely making a case for yellow to be added into the mix. After the year we’ve had, something sunny and cheerful just feels right, you know? Technically, Pantone did name Illuminating one of the Colors of the Year along with Ultimate Gray, but that particular yellow leans a bit brighter, while Bieber’s preferred shade is a touch more muted.

The Biebers didn’t really match on their walk (besides their crisp white kicks, of course), but Justin did agree to the monochrome theme, instead choosing a tonal blue look. He went for a baby blue snapback hat, but I won’t lie—I much prefer Hailey’s fuzzy bucket hat. Plus, it’s a pretty fashion-forward option for keeping your head toasty on colder days!

I doubt I can afford Bieber’s exact hat, but this one by Starinee is a pretty good option to copy her vibes. Now, if anyone can find a full-on yellow leather suit I don’t have to drop a grand on, we’ll really be in business. In the meantime, I may just rent a Big Bird costume and call it a day. No shade, Hails—you look fab as always!