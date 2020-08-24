Hailey Bieber’s Sporty Swimsuit Look Has Me Coordinating My Bikinis & Sneakers

I’m always a fan of Hailey Bieber’s frequent high-fashion and street style slays, but up until now, I’ve never given her poolside attire much thought. That’s why major props are due for Hailey Bieber’s yellow bikini paired with matching Nike sneakers, an athleisure-meets-beachwear combination I never saw coming. Like, ever.

Prior to now, I would’ve told you sneakers and swimwear simply didn’t mix—however, Bieber has completely changed my opinion. Before, the idea conjured up the icky feeling of sand in my socks, but now, I see how chic the look can be. In a recent post to her Instagram feed, the fashionista paired a cheeky bandeau bikini in bright, sunshine yellow with some Nike Dunk Low Brazil Sneakers, which can go for anywhere from $300-700 bucks on sneaker resale sites.

With just one post, Bieber has taught me a valuable lesson in summertime styling. Not only should we not hesitate to pair sneakers with swimsuits, we should be actively coordinating our kicks and our bikinis. Bieber’s Brazilian colorway is just one example of how great this outfit recipe can look, and I’ll be damned if I don’t use this inspo as justification to buy myself a few new suits and sneakers.

If you’re feeling her ‘fit as much as I am (seriously, how could you not be?), you can read on to shop three swimsuit-and-sneaker looks below, or get creative in your own closet and see what pieces look bomb paired together. If you’re worried about sand in your socks, I’m sorry, but you’re just going to have to deal with it in the name of fashion. It’s worth it to look this good!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. A La Hailey

If you’re into Bieber’s choice of bold yellow, go for the ZAFUL Knotted Front Bikini Set and pair it with these mega-chic Mark Nason Block West Sneakers. Or, shell out a few hundred smackers for her exact Nikes via resale sites.

2. Rainbow Brite

The PQ Swim Women’s Knot Bandeau top looks as though it was made to be styled with these APL Techloom Bliss Sneakers! Go for solid-colored bottoms like the PQ Swim Basic Ruched Full Bottoms so you don’t overdo the rainbow hues.

3. Ocean Blues

If you want to ease into the trend, go for a mostly-white sneaker with smaller pops of color that match your swimsuit. The WeWoreWhat Danielle One-Piece in Blue Depths looks perfect paired with these FILA Trigate Sneakers, don’tcha think?