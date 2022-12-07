The 4 Coats You Need For A Fashionable Winter According To Hailey Bieber

Scroll To See More Images

A trip to New York City in the winter usually involves a trip to see the tree lit up at Rockefeller Center, a chance to see the Radio City Rockettes live, window shopping on 5th Avenue and plenty of $20 espresso martinis. But if you’re Hailey Bieber, your winter trip to the city is going to look a little different. While Hailey Bieber was busy attending the WWD Beauty Inc. awards—and winning the 2022 Newcomer of the Year title—she also found time to use the Manhattan streets as her own personal runway. The Rhode Beauty founder was spotted in multiple cold-weather looks and it’s safe to say that Hailey Bieber’s winter coat choices will get you through the winter.

Hailey Bieber brought her California-cool style to the east coast with outerwear looks that are as functional as they are fashionable. Over the first week of December, Bieber wore three gorgeous long Saint Laurent jackets in faux-fur, wool and cashmere materials. ICYMI, Bieber has a long-standing partnership with Saint Laurent and has worn the brand’s pieces to almost every major event she’s attended this past year. While a Saint Laurent partnership is probably unrealistic for everyone else to achieve, recreating one of Bieber’s winter street-style looks is well within reach.

Each jacket Hailey Bieber wore was definitely a statement piece, but the outfits she paired them with were relatively simple: jeans, a t-shirt, and boots. If you’re eager to recreate one of Bieber’s winter looks, you probably already have the base in your closet.

I’ve found a more budget-friendly version of each of Hailey Bieber’s winter coats to keep you fabulously bundled this winter. Keep scrolling to pick your favorite.

The Faux Fur Coat

Hailey Bieber is giving Old Hollywood glam its New York City street-style moment. The Rhode Beauty founder wore a long Saint Laurent faux-fur coat to the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards on December 7. Take note, her oversized jacket, layered over a black mini dress and sheer tights created the perfect balance of proportions. The long faux-fur will also help keep you warm when you’re brave enough to opt for sheer tights in col temps instead of double layering leggings.

Long Faux Fur Coat

Naturally, Zara already has a more affordable version of the Saint Laurent jacket available on the website. This silhouette is timeless so be sure to make room in your closet to store this coat because you’ll want to wear it season after season.

The Belted Wool Coat

For a menswear-inspired look, opt for a heavy belted wool coat—bonus points if it has a strong shoulder silhouette. Hailey Bieber paired the oversized look with simple black boots, jeans and a t-shirt and let the coat be the star of the show. If you are shopping for a similar look, check out the men’s section in your local vintage and thrift stores first (that’s where the best ones are). If you’re not on a budget, you can get Hailey Bieber’s exact Saint Laurent coat for a little over six thousand dollars.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

This wool coat will keep you warm as you commute to and from the office without sacrificing an ounce of professional style. It’s available in four neutral color options.

The Padded Bomber Jacket

Ok, this technically isn’t a coat (it’s a jacket) but it was too good not to include. Hailey Bieber wore what is essentially the New York City uniform—a big black puffer jacket—out in the city with an elevated twist. Bieber’s Loewe jacket has a clear bomber style and is fully padded for warmth. She paired it with a Bottega Veneta Jodie bag—a sensible choice considering no shoulder bag would stay on over the jacket’s sleeves. This Loewe jacket retails for almost three thousand dollars but there are plenty of more affordable options on the market.

Only Nylon Padded Bomber Jacket

This nylon bomber jacket has the same pillow effect as the one Hailey Bieber wore. This is a great jacket for wearing out at night, over athleisure to the gym or for any outdoor holiday festivities.

If you need evidence that a good coat can elevate even the simplest of outfits: here it is. Hailey Bieber wore a long brown cashmere felt coat for a coffee run in New York City over jeans and a black turtleneck and looked as chic as ever. It’s no surprise, that the strong-shoulder coat is another Saint Laurent piece (can you sense a theme?).

Double-Breasted Wool Blend Coat

This chocolate brown wool coat mimics the structure of Bieber’s coat with an oversized shoulder structure and long sleek torso silhouette. It looks much more expensive than its $169 price tag.