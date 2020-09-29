Hailey Bieber Wore White After Labor Day, Because Rules Don’t Apply To Her

Scroll To See More Images

Hailey Bieber is officially the fashion rule-breaker we need. The model never ceases to bless us with impeccable street style ensembles, but her latest look—and perhaps one of her simplest to date—is a low-key revolution. Hailey Bieber wore a white outfit after Labor Day (*gasp*), reminding us all that the antiquated rule begs to be broken. For too long, many of us have relegated our white clothes to the back of the closet or packed them away in storage once the calendar hits Labor Day. But no more! Hailey Bieber’s all-white ensemble is just the inspiration we need to break free of the fashion rule and don our white clothing through fall—and even into winter.

Grabbing coffee in West Hollywood, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a white tee and jeans long after Labor Day. Los Angeles doesn’t really cool off until December, so it makes sense—but we’re taking it as the quiet fashion revolution it is. The model added a white face mask (a must!), a little bit of gold jewelry and a white coffee cup to complete the ensemble. (OK, so the coffee cup is likely a coincidence, but we love a matching moment nonetheless.)

So if you’ve already tucked away your white jeans and favorite white tops for fall, let this Hailey Bieber outfit inspire you to bring them back out. This fall, we’re wearing white—and nothing can stop us.

The “no white after Labor Day” rule actually has a bit of a sordid history, and (if we’re being honest) should have never become a standard practice in the first place. It was originally instated to separate the elitists who had money from the rest. Folks who could afford to leave the city during the warmer months and head to vacation homes would wear white—making it a vacation look, and not something you wore while in the city.

So why are so many of us still adhering to the rule? Considering it’s been around for decades, it makes sense we’d just accept it as the norm over time—but that all ends today. We’ve rounded up several must-have white pieces for fall (all under $100, by the way!) below, so you can start dressing like rule-breaking Hailey Bieber ASAP.

1. The Classic White Tee

Everyone needs a classic white t-shirt in their arsenal—and they’re perfect for pairing with fall-ready leather jackets and fun puffer coats when the temperatures drop.

2. White Jeans

If you don’t already have a pair of white jeans in your closet, might we suggest these ripped Levi’s beauts? They’re seriously cool, and will look so chic with an oversized sweater this fall.

3. A Mockneck Top

This white mockneck top was practically made for fall. Tucked into high-waisted jeans or paired with a plaid mini skirt this season, you can’t miss.

4. The White Button Down

The classic white button down is a must-have. Wear it oversized with faux leather leggings or half-tucked into your favorite jeans. There are so many ways to style this essential for fall!

5. White Sweatpants

Taking a page out of Hailey Bieber’s book, add some cute white sweatpants to your closet. The model is known for her incredible sweatsuit looks, so these sweats are already Bieber-approved.

6. A Pair Of White Sneakers

White sneakers typically scream summer, but this pair from ASICS is actually the perfect transitional look. The little bits of off-white make them an all-season must-wear.