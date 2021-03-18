Hailey Bieber Is Now The Face Of Superga, So I’m Buying A New Pair Of Sneakers

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no one I trust more than Hailey Bieber when it comes to laid-back street style. That’s why I was so excited when Italian sneaker brand Superga tapped Bieber to be their new Global Ambassador. Now, I have every reason to buy a few new pairs for myself this summer—I’ll do anything to channel one of Bieber’s grade-A outfits and her seal of approval on Superga is enough to help me justify a couple new kicks.

It looks like killer shoe collections run in the family. The announcement of Bieber’s new role with Superga comes just after her hubby Justin launched his own best-selling footwear collection with Crocs, in partnership with his own clothing brand, Drew House. While Bieber hasn’t technically designed any Superga styles (yet!!!), she did star in their latest campaign shoot amongst an array of the brand’s neutral classics. I’m not saying I don’t love Mr. Bieber’s waterproof shoes, but his wife’s taste is way more my vibe.

Personally, I’ve been a fan of Superga’s line of linen sneakers for almost a decade now. I actually used to wear a pair in a different color every day of the week in high school. Unlike my school uniform, which I won’t be revisiting any time soon, my shoes are the one aspect of my high school wardrobe that I’m actually happy to repeat in 2021. I already have a few other pairs of white sneakers in my collection (because who doesn’t) but I can definitely make room for some more this spring. After all, so many of the brand’s options retail for under $80 bucks, so there’s literally nothing holding me back.

Read on to shop a few of my personal favorite Superga styles to copy Bieber’s look. Finally, a celeb who doesn’t only wear heels!

Why not have a little fun with your footwear in 2021? These embroidered kicks looks like they are meant to be worn to my childhood summer camp, but that doesn’t mean that adults (read: me) can’t buy them!

Black leather sneakers are an all-season essential in my eyes. Just like a good pair of jeans, they work all year ’round. For the spring and summer, I like to style my black sneakers with airy, white sundresses for a bit of contrast.

2630 Sneaker Yay for a sneaker that can truly handle it all. The thick sole on this pair is designed for all-day (and all-night) wear, so you don’t have to worry about getting any holes in your kicks—that wouldn’t be very Hailey Bieber of you, now would it? 2630 Sneaker $75 buy it 2790 Organic Cotton Sneaker Yes, these sneakers are a little pricier than the other options on this list—but that’s because they’re made with organic cotton! The off-white color also feels so modern to me right now. We love a neutral! 2790 Organic Cotton Sneaker $98.95 buy it

Slide on, slide off! These canvas slides are great if you don’t love wearing sandals in the summer, but a full-on sneaker feels like overkill. Plus, the more you wear them, the comfier they’ll get.

I love a sneaker with a slightly retro feel for summer. The bold navy stripe on this pair feels very European to me, which means that yes, I will be buying them. If anyone asks me why I need another pair of white sneakers, I’ll tell them that these are different, okay?