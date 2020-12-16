6 Pieces Hailey Bieber’s Stylist Is Obsessed With For 2021

Scroll To See More Images

Probably the only good thing to come out of 2020 is my newfound obsession with Hailey Bieber’s style. That said, I can’t give her all the credit—Bieber’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, is the fashion genius behind many of my favorite off-duty, Bottega-heavy looks. Just in time for last-minute holiday buys, Reilly has teamed up with Zappos for a live shopping event, and fans of her styling expertise can get the scoop on what to buy straight from Reilly herself.

I’ve never live-shopped online before, but it seems like a very 2020 thing to do, and who better to guide me through it than the talented Maeve Reilly? Anyone interested can register at this link to attend the shopping event on December 17 at 7:00PM ET, during which Reilly will take to the Zappos site to highlight everything on her wishlist for herself and her clients (A few more names for you: Janelle Monae, Demi Moore, Mary J. Blige). Attendees can even ask Reilly questions and reap the benefits of her first-person styling tips.

Prior to the live event, Reilly generously shared with us a few of the top items on her wishlist, all of which are shoppable now on Zappos. “Shopping for the holidays looks a bit different this year,” says Reilly. “This year, holiday dressing is more casual, so I’m loving comfy pieces for being cozy at home.” Don’t worry, though—her list also includes a gorg pair of Guiseppes for anyone who is planning to dress to the nines.

Below, check out six celeb-stylist-approved picks for dressing up or down this holiday season, and rest assured that they’ll all still be in style come 2021. And don’t forget to register to live-shop with Reilly herself!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Vince Kalina Slipper

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we all need a chic slipper in our work-from-home wardrobe. Reilly loves the Kalina Slippers by Vince in Turtledove Shearling—the slide silhouette can easily be worn out of the house.

UGG Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Socks

If you’re more into socks than slippers, Reilly recommends UGG. These Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Socks are just under $20 and come in five different colors. TBH, I might end up buying them all.

Madewell Ancient Coin Necklace

Reilly loves to style with gold jewelry, and all it takes is one pendant to make a major statement. This Madewell Ancient Coin Necklace looks as good paired with a crisp white sweater and jeans as it does with a silky going-out top and leather pants.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker

Reilly loves styling client Hailey Bieber in the freshest kicks, but her tried and true faves? The Adidas Stan Smiths, hands-down. Plus, they’re just under $50, so you don’t have to break the bank for a good street style moment.

Giuseppe Zanotti Kanda Heels

That said, if you’re looking for something a little more formal, Reilly loves these Guiseppe Zanotti heels, classic black sandals with an exaggerated twist. Who wouldn’t go wild for that embellished tulle bow moment??

Skin Mabel Cotton Crew Neck

My favorite Hailey Bieber looks styled by Reilly are always built on good basics, so I’m definitely snagging this Reilly-approved gray crewneck by Skin. The cotton cashmere blend is oh so soft, and I could def see Bieber rocking it underneath any of her gorgeous statement coats.