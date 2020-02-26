Yes, Hailey Bieber Is at Paris Fashion Week, and Yes, Her Street Style Is Impeccable

Scroll To See More Images

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 is in full swing, and our girl Hailey Bieber has arrived ready to take everyone’s breath away. The celeb is consistently serving up incredible looks—usually while out and about in Los Angeles—and she’s stepped up her game for the streets of Paris. Hailey Bieber’s 2020 Paris Fashion Week street style looks have been one jaw-dropping ensemble after the other—and frankly, I’m not even surprised. Bieber has quickly become my street style icon (unlike her husband, who could stand to learn a few styling lessons from his wife) and these ensembles from Paris Fashion Week 2020 only reinforce just how well the celeb dresses. From monochrome suiting to foot-less boots (Yes, those are a thing, I guess!?), Hailey Bieber has been out on the streets of Paris blessing us all with some seriously good outfits.

Out & About —February 25

Upon arrival in Paris, Hailey Bieber immediately stepped out in a ridiculously cool (almost) all-black outfit. She wore a Saks Potts ensemble (complete with matching top, pants and jacket, all emblazoned with the Saks Potts logo) paired with neon pink heels for a major pop of color. As soon as I realized this was just Bieber’s first 2020 Paris Fashion Week outfit, I knew we were in for a week of impressive looks.

Front Row at Saint Laurent —February 25

Later that day, Hailey Bieber changed from her all-black outfit and into a slinky and sparkly dress for the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. The dress’ majorly sexy cut-out and the silver statement earrings make this look the perfect end to the celeb’s first day in Paris.

Out & About —February 26

The next day, Hailey Bieber upped her street style game, which I wasn’t even sure was possible. Wearing an emerald green matching set from TRE by Natalie Ratabesi’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection, over-the-knee boots and carrying the most delicious Bottega Veneta bag, Bieber did not come to play. Someone please bury me in this outfit, because it’s so good, I’m deceased.

Out & About —February 26

And, because one gorgeous monochrome street style look just isn’t enough, Hailey Bieber stepped out on the same day in an all-purple look. She kept her Bottega Veneta bag and sunnies the same, but completely changed the rest of her look. The celeb even wore what seems to be foot-less over-the-knee boots, which I have never seen in my life, but Hailey Bieber makes it work. Once again, she is a street style maven.