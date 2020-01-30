Hailey Bieber Knows How to Rock an Oversized Shirt Like No One Else

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one article of clothing my wardrobe must always have, no matter the season, it’s an oversized shirt. It could be a flannel, a button down, a band tee—Whatever it is, the only requirement is that it’s big. And while I thought I was good at pulling off this look, turns out Hailey Bieber’s oversized shirt street style outfit is here to knock me down a few pegs. Bieber seriously knows how to rock an oversized shirt, and I’m taking notes.

Leaving a dance class on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber wore a simple cropped tank, rolled Champion sweatpants and a very, very cool orange plaid oversized flannel. The shirt hails from designer S.K. Manor, and is actually on sale for $162 right now. (It was originally $405.) So, go ahead and snag this oversized S.K. Manor flannel while you still can. The sunset hues in the shirt are perfect for any time of year—and orange is trending for 2020. It’s a win/win oversized situation.

Look—I know it isn’t necessarily difficult to pull off an oversized shirt look, but Hailey Bieber has it down to a science. Wearing a tank top or bralette under an unbuttoned top creates a cool contrast between the small shirt and the big shirt. And while adding sweatpants was a risky move (I’d usually go with something tighter like leggings or skinny jeans.), it paid off. The addition of the Nike sneakers that actually matched the colors in the oversized shirt plus the red Louis Vuitton bag just tied the whole ensemble together. This is no longer a workout look, but a seriously good street style outfit from Hailey Bieber. Color me impressed.

