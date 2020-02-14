Hailey Bieber’s Cool AF Athleisure Look Is the Ideal Monochrome Ensemble—and Only $200

Scroll To See More Images

I’m never one to not make the case for athleisure-wear, and it seems neither is America’s favorite street style maven, Hailey Bieber. The model is consistently gifting us with incredible looks, so it’s a special treat when she wears something that’s ridiculously cute and relatively accessible. Hailey Bieber’s street style outfit from LIVINCOOL is not only the ideal casual monochrome ensemble, but you can get the look for $200. Cozy, comfy and at a price that’s not the same amount as my rent? Um, yes please.

Of course, $200 isn’t necessarily in everyone’s clothing budget—I get that. Each piece in the set is $100, so if you want to cut the cost of Hailey Bieber’s street style look, go for just the cropped sweatshirt or cozy sweatpants. Or, if this month’s budget is causing you to put a halt on on shopping sprees (Been there.), you can just take some inspiration from Bieber’s outfit and recreate it with pieces you already have in your closet. Honestly, the possibilities are endless—but it’s still exciting to see a celebrity wearing something that isn’t the same price as my entire closet put together. (Plus, the ensemble is just cute as hell.)

For those of you who do want to steal Hailey Bieber’s look and snag this chic LIVINCOOL ensemble for yourself, you can shop the outfit below. This monochrome set is perfect for late winter (unless you live in Chicago, where the windchill will get you) and move you right into spring. Light blue plays well with pretty much any season, so you’re sure to get wear out of this set in every season. I mean, who doesn’t want an ensemble that feels like pajamas but is socially acceptable to wear out in the streets? This is a dream come true, and I’ll forever be grateful to Hailey Bieber, athleisure-wear enthusiast.

