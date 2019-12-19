Every Time Hailey Bieber Wears an Oversized Blazer, an Angel Gets Their Wings

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been itching for some outfit inspiration this winter (or honestly any season), look no further than Hailey Bieber’s blazer street style. Thankfully, since marrying Justin Bieber, our girl Hailz has not been influenced much by her husband’s streetwear. (I love Justin, but he constantly looks like he’s walking around in a 14-year-old skater’s pajamas.) While Hailey will occasionally don sweatpants and a hoodie, for the most part, she remains a street style queen.

After perusing street style photos of Hailey Bieber occasionally in the past few weeks, I noticed a pattern in so many of her looks: the oversized blazer. Bieber has been wearing the hell out of this trend, and I am here for it. Always out and about in Los Angeles (Maybe one day I’ll run into her on the streets! A girl can dream.), Hailey Bieber has proven that you can wear oversized blazers so many different ways. I’ve become a huge fan of the oversized boyfriend blazer in 2019, and now it feels like I have my own lookbook of outfit ideas directly from Hailey Bieber.

So, let me take you on a journey through some of Hailey Bieber’s 2019 street style looks. If you’re not inspired by these oversized blazer ensembles, we can’t be friends. (Just kidding—We can be friends, but I probably won’t ask for your opinion on my outfit.)

First (and most recently), we have the classic oversized black blazer over a chic and neutral mockneck sweater. I feel pretty confident that many of us could recreate this look with pieces from our own closets (which honestly makes me feel great about my recent holiday spending, considering I just bought a blazer very similar to this one).

Then, we have this hot Nini Ricci oversized blazer that Bieber paired with Maison Margiela pants and Tabitha Simmons heels. Add in the neutral top underneath all of these goodies, and you’ve got one incredible street style look.

Now, I honestly have so many feelings about this look. It shouldn’t go together as well as it does, and it makes me angry (but, like, the kind of angry where you’re mostly just amazed and jealous). I mean, pairing an oversized Jil Sander blazer with a sweatshirt—That’s fine. I get that. But then adding these shiny Common Leisure pants and Yeezy heels? I don’t know how it all fits together, but I’m glad it does.

Next, we have Hailey Bieber pairing a hoodie with a bright red Balenciaga suit—a power move I have to respect. I tried to wear a hoodie under my winter trench coat the other day as an homage to this outfit, but it was nowhere near as cool as when Hailey Bieber does it.

Finally, we have Hailey Bieber keeping it all-black with a pop of red back in August. A corset top and oversized blazer are a surprising match made in heaven. BRB, going to try and cop this exact ensemble while shopping holiday sales.