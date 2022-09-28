Hailey Bieber Just Revealed She ‘Respects’ Selena—Here’s Where They Stand Now

Revealing everything. Hailey Bieber revealed where she stands with Selena Gomez. The Rhode founder went on the Call Her Daddy podcast to talk about her marriage with Justin Bieber and how she feels about the public perception of the feud between her and his on-and-off ex-girlfriend.

In a conversation with Call Her Daddy’s Alexandra Cooper, Hailey talked about how the two are on amicable terms. “I respect her, there’s no drama personally,” she said. “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.” She then explained how the three of them talked about their relationships and it brought a clearer understanding from all sides, saying it gave her “a lot of peace” and that the three of them “know what happened.” “It is what it is,” she said. “You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative and there’s gonna be new ones that come. It’s never gonna end and that’s why I get to the point — that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff.”

On whether she hooked up with Justin while he was dating Selena, Hailey put those rumors to rest. “No, not one time,” she clarified. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship — ever, at any point. … It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that.” She continued, “I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have, like, back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say, period, point blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”