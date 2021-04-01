Hailey Bieber Hints She Deleted Her Twitter After Constant Comparisons to Selena Gomez

Opening up. Hailey Bieber seemingly responded to Selena Gomez comparisons and hinted that fans of her husband’s ex-girlfriend were part of the reason she deleted Twitter.

In a YouTube video with psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons on Wednesday, March 31, Hailey opened up about the online bullying she’s experienced that became worse after she married her husband, Justin Bieber, in September 2018. “After getting married especially, it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention,” she said. “I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect, of body comparison, looks comparison, behavior comparison.”

She went on to note that the bullying affected her mental health so much that it made her “question everything” and wonder if she was “delusional.” “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind, and then you start to question everything,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see? Maybe they’re right.’ It got to such a low point for me that I was like, ‘Honestly, maybe I’m delusional.’ It’s like separating two realities, essentially.”

Hailey also revealed that the bullying was why she deleted her Twitter and limits her use of her other social media as well. “One of the things that I found really helpful to me was I started doing something where I don’t go on Instagram she said.” “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore, because there was never really a time I’d go on there that I didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment…The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Though Hailey didn’t name Selena, BuzzFeed notes that the timeline of the “last two and a half years” seems to reference the increase in comparisons between her and her husband’s ex-girlfriend after she married Justin in September 2018. In December 2020, Justin slammed a Selena fan who told other fans to “go after” Hailey.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better,” he wrote at the time. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

He continued, “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right.”