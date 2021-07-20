Hailey Bieber Just Responded to Rumors She’s Pregnant With Justin’s Baby a Week After That ‘Yelling’ Video

No baby yet. Hailey Bieber responded to rumors she’s pregnant with Justin Bieber’s baby after he referred to them as “mom and dad.”

The rumors started on Monday, July 19, when the “Holy” singer posted a black-and-white photo of him and his wife with the caption, “Mom and dad,” which led fans to wonder if the couple was expecting their first child together. “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” one user commented. Another fan wrote, “Baby on the way?”

Hailey was fast to shut down the rumors, however, when she cleared up that her husband was referring to how she and Justin are parents to their three dogs, Sammy, Karma and Esther, and not a child. “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” Hailey commented with a crying laughing emoji.

In November 2020, Hailey shut down an Us Weekly report that she was pregnant. “Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @UsWeekly. I’m not pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important AKA the election.”

Hailey and Justin married in September 2018 after years of on-again, off-again dating. A source told HollywoodLife in May 2020 that the couple aren’t in a rush to start a family. “Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they’re not anywhere near trying for a baby right now,” the insider said. “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby.”

The source continued, “They both love kids and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings…[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon. They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now.”

Hailey’s response to the recent pregnancy rumors comes a week after a video of Justin allegedly “yelling” at her in Las Vegas went viral. In an Instagram Story at the time, Hailey shut down “false” claims that her husband screamed at her in public in front of his fans and confirmed that their time in Vegas was filled with nothing but “love.” “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” Hailey captioned a photo of her and Justing kissing. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

Fans who saw Justin and Hailey in Vegas also denied that he screamed at her out of anger. After the video went viral, many Twitter users defended Justin, explaining that he was talking loudly out of excitement, not anger, after his surprise performance at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. “my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3,” tweeted user @aliaespinozaa. Twitter user @biebsclubhouse, who posted several videos of Justin’s performance including a song he dedicated to Hailey, also denied that he yelled at his wife out of anger.

“I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her. He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things,” the user tweeted.