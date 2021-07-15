Hailey Bieber Just Responded to That Video of Justin ‘Yelling’ at Her in Front of His Fans

Clearing the air. Hailey Bieber responded to Justin’s yelling video and claims that her husband was verbally abusive towards her in Las Vegas.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 14, Hailey called rumors that Justin screamed at her in front of his fans “beyond false” and maintained that her time in Las Vegas with her husband was filled with nothing but “love.”

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” Hailey captioned a photo of her and Justing kissing. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”

Rumors of Justin’s behavior toward Hailey came after TikTok user @Yangeric23 posted a video over the weekend of the couple leaving the Delilah night club at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10. The video showed Justin and Hailey holding hands as the “Baby” singer talked loudly at her as fans and bodyguards surrounded them. After the clip was posted, the video, which has @Yangeric23 has since taken down, went viral on TikTok, with more than 1.2 million views. (Watch the video here.)

Before the TikTok was deleted, however, many users took to the video’s comments to slam Justin for how he allegedly treated Hailey. “He does not love her sadly,” wrote user @nicolecampoli11. User @ccaokj commented, “He constantly embarrass her.”

However, fans who were there defended Justin, claiming that he wasn’t yelling Hailey out of anger but out of excitement. The fans claimed that the video was taken moments after Justin performed with Diplo at the club.

“my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3,” tweeted user @aliaespinozaa. Twitter user @biebsclubhouse, who posted several videos of Justin’s performance including a song he dedicated to Hailey, also denied that he yelled at his wife out of anger.

“I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her. He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things,” the user tweeted.

The user also tweeted a video of Justin’s performance, which they said was taken right before the viral TikTok video. “I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” the user wrote.

Justin and Hailey, who married in 2018 after years of on-again, off-again dating, were in Las Vegas to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818 Tequila. While in Las Vegas, the couple, as well as Kendall and their friends, Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia and Keia Moniz, were seen at Delilah, a new club at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

“The group arrived together to Delilah after pre-gaming on a party bus that took them on the strip and then to the venue,” a source told E! News. “They arrived around 11:30 p.m. and were escorted to their own private table. The club was packed and many people were trying to approach their table.”

According to the source, Justin had such a good time that he went on stage and performed a few of his songs as a surprise for the audience. “He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd,” the insider said. “He was smiling and in a great mood. Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting ‘818’ and holding the bottles in the air. They were serving specialty cocktails with 818, including one that Kendall created, and had bottles on tables throughout the club.”

Along with performing, the insider also said that Justin poured shots for the crowd with Kendall. The source also told E! News that the group of women “definitely looked like they were having a fun girls’ night out together and were all drinking and dancing together with the other girls at the table, while Bieber was on stage performing. They all left around 2 a.m.”