Hailey Bieber Is No Longer Feuding With Taylor Swift & It’s All Thanks to ‘Cats’

Just because her hubby can’t seem to get along with Tay, doesn’t mean that she can’t. Hailey Bieber’s reaction to Taylor Swift’s Cats movie proves there’s no feud between the 23-year-old model and 30-year-old pop star. Hailey headed to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 18 to share her thoughts on the recent release of Cats, which, in case you weren’t aware, features Taylor as—you guessed it—a cat, alongside the likes of Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and more.

While we’re still personally a little disturbed by the Cats trailer that was released months ago, Hailey’s celebration of the film might just be enough to make us reconsider. In a series of Instagram Stories, Hailey shared screenshots of the movie’s soundtrack, with songs like “Memory” on display. “My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie,” she wrote.

Hailey’s support of the film has us wondering what her husband, Justin Bieber, thinks about it. After all, he’s been in a bit of a fued with Taylor in recent months. Justin became especially defensive after Taylor famously put his manager, Scooter Braun, and her former record label, Big Machine, on blast for their ownership over her masters several months ago. Bieber immediately ran to the support of his manager, writing in a public letter to Taylor that “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you!”

“As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,” he added. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.”

But where was Bieber’s understanding or support for Taylor? The “Bad Blood” songstress pointed this out in her recent Billboard Women in Music Awards speech after she was honored as Woman of the Decade, stating: “Let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying ‘but he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their right to own their music. And of course he’s nice to you—if you’re in this room, you have something he needs,” she said, clearly alluding to Justin’s reaction.

For now, at least one member of the Bieber family seems to have Taylor’s back. And we do, too. After all—how could you not love someone who looks this amazing at the Cats premiere?

Cats premieres this Friday, Dec. 20.