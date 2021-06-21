Hailey Bieber’s All-Purple OOTD Is A Lesson In Tonal Dressing

Scroll To See More Images

In the summer, getting dressed is all about ease. I can’t be bothered to actually style a whole outfit these days, sorry! That’s why I’m obsessing over Hailey Bieber’s latest purple monochromatic look—it’s so cute and so easy to emulate. Adding it to my Summer Style mood board ASAP!

Lavender is shaping up to be one of summer 2021’s biggest color trends, which is a fact that Hailey Bieber obviously knows all too well. The style star recently stepped out with her hubby in an adorable all-lavender tonal look while on a trip to Paris. This outfit is definitely on the more low-key side of things (Bieber has been known to wear far more exciting outfits while running errands on her days off in the U.S.) but it’s still a lesson in summertime sartorial perfection.

Her look consisted of a knit crop top by Raf Simmons and a mini skirt by cool-girl-approved brand The Attico. She finished off the styling with some Chanel loafers, The Pouch by Bottega Veneta—in purple, of course—and a slew of chokers and necklaces by a few of her favorite brands: Jacquie Aiche, Shay Jewelry and Fallon Jewelry.

If anything, this look made one thing very clear: When Mrs. Bieber loves a brand, she wears them all the time. She recently rocked a delicate body chain by Aiche on Instagram and packed a slinky gold necklace by Fallon Jewelry while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this month. She also has been spotted carrying a few different versions of that same Bottega clutch for a while now, so it’s safe to say that the slouchy bag trend is not going anywhere anytime soon.

As for her husband, Justin Bieber, he matched Hailey’s easy vibes in a long-sleeved white T-shirt and a pair of tan trousers. But, the man known for his colorful Crocs collection obviously couldn’t get away with wearing a boring pair of shoes. He coordinated with his wife by wearing a pair of high-top Nike sneakers in a fun pastel blue colorway.

Be honest: Do I need these? It’s only a matter of time before Hailey steals them from her man’s closet!

While Bieber’s Bottega bag alone costs more than a month’s rent at a cool $2,000, there are still some seriously copy-able elements to this look. Tonal dressing is perfect for summer and purple allows for an especially dreamy color palette! Still, you can get the look with any shade—just start off by choosing one single color and running with it from head to toe. The more different tones you incorporate, the cooler the overall look will feel.

To help you out, I picked out a few lavender options below to mix and match, all of which retail for under $130. You’ve tonally (oops, totally) got this!

90s Shoulder Bag

This bag from celeb-adored brand JW Pei is a must-buy at only $36.99. It will go with anything purple, but if you’d rather wear white, it adds the perfect pastel pop to your look!