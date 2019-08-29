Hailey Bieber’s Epic Princess Diana-inspired Photoshoot Has the Internet Going Crazy

As we get closer to August 31, you may see tributes honoring the late Princess Diana popping up all over your newsfeeds. This coming Saturday marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragic loss of Princess Di back in 1997, and though it’s been over two decades since her death following a car crash on her way to Paris, the People’s Princess’s influence is still strong today, sparking various heartfelt tributes to her year after year. And this time around, Hailey Bieber is honoring Princess Diana in an epic photoshoot for Vogue Paris—as one supermodel does—and the internet’s reactions are priceless.

First off, fine, Hailey Bieber might not be an actual princess, but she is married to the prince of pop, Justin Bieber (ever heard of him?), which gives her enough cred to play the part in Vogue Paris (that’s how that works, right?). With the help of photographer Gregory Harris and stylist Virginie Benarroch, Bieber recreated those iconic Princess Diana outfits captured by the paparazzi for the magazine. We’re talking biker shorts, biker shorts, a huge blazer, and some more biker shorts.

In an Instagram post, Bieber wrote, “All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember.” She then thanked Princess Di for “leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” and we’re just out here raising our glasses because YES, HEAR, HEAR.

We’re not the only ones obsessing over this photoshoot. It seems like the entire internet (if not, okay, most of the entire internet) approves of Hailey’s tribute. Celebrities are commenting up and down her Instagram page in high praise of the shoot. You’ve got Bella Hadid writing, “Can’t handle this. Too. Good,” and the other supermodel Hadid sister, Gigi, commenting, “I love this story so much!” Hell, even Kim Kardashian’s ex-personal assistant Steph Shep is out there, writing in the comments, too, “Wowwwwwww this is so fire.”

Twitter’s also on board (and when the Twittersphere is on your side, so is God).

And in case you want to see the looks side-by-side with the OG Princess Diana photos, here’s a little guide made by a fan of the shoot:

Alright, time to go buy more biker shorts, tube socks and gigantic sweatshirts. Byyyye.