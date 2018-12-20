Fans Think Hailey Baldwin Is Pregnant with Justin Bieber’s Baby Because of This Instagram Clue

Though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship (and engagement) felt like a whirlwind romance to most of us, it seems like plenty of commenters think the couple is on the fast track to parenthood … and it’s all thanks to a throwback the model posted on her Instagram. (Take a peek and you’ll see how many fans consider the Instagram a Hailey Bieber pregnancy clue.

Baldwin posted a photo of herself as a little one with her mom, Kennya Baldwin, on Wednesday, captioning the shot, “hi little me.” The caption sent fans into a frenzy, with many commenting on how cute her future children with Bieber would be. Some even flat-out asked Baldwin if she’s already pregnant.

Several fans tagged Bieber’s Instagram handle in the comments section, with one writing, “You’re going to have beautiful babies.” Another added, “You and Biebs will make cute little babies!!!” while another gushed, “Awwww I’ve already started to imagine little Biebers 😍😍💜💜💜.” Others brought up the topic of pregnancy, with one writing, “I wish you were pregnant now” and another straight-up asking, “Omg, are you pregnant?”

Neither Bieber nor Baldwin has commented on the pregnancy rumors, but they have certainly hinted that a Bieber-Baldwin baby could be on the way. In an interview with Vogue Arabia in December, the 22-year-old model told the magazine, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality,” before adding that babies aren’t in the plans “any time soon.”

The “Despacito” crooner has also had babies on the brain. Back in 2011, he told Women’s Wear Daily that he hoped to be a “young dad.” “Well, by 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad. I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever,” he said.

Only time will tell if Bieber plans on singing lullabies to a baby of his own, so stay tuned.