Hailey Bieber’s Paris Street Style Game Is Totally Unmatched

The hardest part of going on vacation is planning out the looks I want to wear each day. Between the plethora of shoes, bags and actual articles of clothing, I could easily take more than one (huge) suitcase with me on a week-long trip. Luckily, Hailey Bieber’s Paris street-style is proof that overpacking is the name of the game—especially when you’re on a trip to France with your superstar husband.

While I can’t relate to the “superstar husband” part of that sentence, I can (and will) wax poetic about Mrs. Bieber’s slew of amazing street-style looks from this trip so far. I know it’s not exactly a hot take to say that Bieber is somewhat of a modern street-style icon, but she and stylist Maeve Reilly have dreamt up some pretty killer outfits during their time together so I think it’s worth repeating. A quick browse on either gal’s Instagram feed will tell you that these two make fashion magic together!

What makes Bieber’s street style so good is that everything she wears feels attainable, even if the individual pieces themselves are super pricey. While I might not wear a floor-length yellow coat from Bottega Veneta to go grocery shopping anytime soon, Bieber’s style reminds me that it’s okay—and encouraged!—to play with colors and textures every now and again. Even her all-black going-out looks are a little more playful. She loves leather pants, for instance, but she always styles them with a bright pair of shoes or an interesting top to offset the sexiness. And who could forget the Cult Gaia dress she wore that launched a million Amazon dupes? Even when she goes for something simple, she kills it.

Bieber also tends to mix luxury brands like LaQuan Smith and Danielle Guizio with more affordable brands like Femme LA or JW Pei. This just means that while I may not be able to afford her entire look, I can certainly match her vibe by snagging at least part of it. She also tends to steal pieces from her hubby every now and again, so the end result is a cool-as-hell mix of brands that makes her one to watch every time she steps outside.

While I don’t think Bieber and Reilly could do wrong for any occasion, the model’s slew of looks on her current trip to Paris only proved their sartorial prowess. From neutral midi dresses to full-on lavender looks, Bieber served up some pretty serious style inspo for summer 2021. So, I’ve broken down all of her recent ‘fits for you to try to emulate this season, naturally! Ahead, get all the details on her most recent looks.

In Tonal Purple

Mrs. Bieber started her trip off strong with a monochrome outfit that made a serious case for ditching all-black in 2021. She stepped out in a knit purple crop top from Raf Simmons and a coordinating mini skirt from The Attico, rounding out the look with a pair of Chanel loafers and some delicate necklaces from Jacquie Aiche, Fallon Jewelry and Shay Jewelry. She finished off the ‘fit with her favorite Pouch Clutch by Bottega Veneta.

The key to making a tonal look like this work is choosing a few shades that are similar but not exactly the same. Also, ensuring the silhouettes and accessories are simple enough to really let the color steal the show.

In Nude Cutouts

How cute is this midi dress from LaQuan Smith? Bieber played up a full neutral ‘fit by wearing a pair of creamy lace-up stilettos from Femme LA, one of her go-to brands as of late. For a pop of texture, she carried an adorable croc-printed top-handle mini tote from Little Liffner. Finishing off the look, she showed off a pair of slender brown sunglasses from The Attico accented by a slicked-back updo for a little edge.

In Color-Blocked Accessories

What’s Paris without a little sparkle? Bieber opted to wear this shimmery pink dress by Miu Miu and in true fashion girl form, she accessorized to perfection—but not in the way you might’ve expected. She styled her luxe dress with the same heels from Femme LA as her nude ‘fit and carried a bright orange version of the Bottega Veneta Pouch with a matching vibrant orange pedicure. This is how we color-block in 2021, folks! And I couldn’t be more obsessed.