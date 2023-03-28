This Low-Key Brand Is Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Dressing Like an Off-Duty Model

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Every time I scroll through my Instagram feed, I’m hit with ads from a brand called The Frankie Shop. And I must admit, I click the product links almost every single time. I am simply obsessed with the brand’s minimal, effortlessly chic aesthetic. And guess what? I’m not the only one who’s hooked. Instagram influencers, fashion editors and celebs alike flock to The Frankie Shop for their off-duty model essentials, and among the most notable of the bunch is Hailey Bieber.

There’s a very slim chance you’ll spot Mrs. Bieber in anything but a pair of baggy pants and an oversized blazer. This has quickly become every off-duty model’s uniform, and a style that so many, like me, are trying to mimic. The Frankie Shop is home to all of these celeb-approved elevated basics. And that’s just it! They’re super simple pieces that you can wear in plenty of ways.

Below, find Hailey’s fave pieces from The Frankie Shop, along with styles loved by Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, too.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Wore This Micro Mini Skirt AGAIN & It’s on Sale For $22

Tansy Pleated Trousers

Hailey has worn these pleated trousers a few times now, and that’s probably because they have that slouchy, oversized shape that everyone’s been opting for lately. They’re made from a soft woven suiting fabric that has some light stretch, which is exactly what you want in a baggy pant. Pair them with a cropped shirt, a big blazer, chunky loafers and sunglasses just like Hailey.

Olympia Blazer

When Hailey’s in need of a nighttime outfit, she continues to reach for the Olympia Blazer in Butter. I mean, it makes sense, the unisex blazer is made from soft, lightweight, buttery vegan leather. As can be expected, it has an oversized fit, along with front pockets and peak lapels.

Lui Poplin Shirt

While on a romantic getaway with Justin in Greece, Hailey rocked this tangerine-colored button-down shirt. It’s the perfect pop of color for any spring or summer OOTD. A cropped tank, baseball cap, sunnies and baggy jeans are all you need to copy the model’s chilled-out vacation ’fit.

Vanessa Sweatpants

Off-duty models like to stay cozy too! Hailey once styled her gray Vanessa Sweatpants with—you guessed it—an oversized blazer, and another time with a large Drew House t-shirt. Although the model’s fave gray colorway isn’t available at the moment, try the Banana version for a similar neutrals-only vibe.

Gelso Waistcoat

Remember when Kendall wore the Gelso Waistcoat and then everyone else started wearing similar waistcoats and vests as tops? This is the one! Baggy black trousers, puffy sandals and sunglasses brought the look together in such a chic way.

Hailey Boiled Wool Oversized Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are still going strong, but have you seen a pair that’s made from wool? These J.Lo-loved pants are great for when you want to be comfy but don’t want to sacrifice style.

Elvira Blazer

J.Lo stunned in the Elvira Blazer and Elvira Pleated Trousers while shooting a DSW campaign. It features a super relaxed fit, padded shoulders, front flap pockets and a beautiful satin sheen suiting fabric.