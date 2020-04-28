Hailey Bieber Just Singlehandedly Brought Back The UGG Booties Trend—And We Kind Of Love It

I remember it like it was yesterday: When I was thirteen, I received my very first pair of UGG booties. It was a trendy milestone; but as we all know, shoes quickly come and go out of style, and a few years later, these booties got significantly less wear than they had previously. Hailey Bieber’s UGGs outfits on Instagram, though, have finally (!!) justified the fact that I never gave my booties away. If you have a pair of UGGs hiding in your closet somewhere, go grab ’em, baby, because Hailey Bieber might have just singlehandedly brought back this fuzzy booties trend.

With stay at home orders in place, now more than ever is the time to get cozy AF in some cute loungewear, pajama looks and cozy shoes. According to Hailey Bieber, this means breaking out the classic fuzzy UGG booties and resurfacing a truly iconic trend. The model has been seen not once, but twice on Instagram this week sporting some UGG booties. If that isn’t a call to slip on these fuzzy shoes, I don’t know what is. Bieber even paired them with mid-calf socks and shorts on her Instagram story, and my 13-year-old self has just bubbled to surface of my psyche. This is what 2007 dreams are made of, and I’m into it.

If you’re not into the shorts-with-fuzzy-booties look, though, have no fear. Hailey Bieber also styled her UGGs with leggings and a sweatshirt (from her husband’s clothing line DREW, obviously) for a classic laid back ensemble. This is truly what work from home outfit dreams are made of, and it Hailey Bieber is encouraging us all to reach peak coziness in these times.

Of course, not all of us were fortunate enough at age 13 to own a pair of UGG booties—and even fewer had the foresight to save them in case they came back into style—so we rounded up some UGG options to shop now that Hailey Bieber has given us her seal of approval. You can even opt for some seriously cool UGG slippers if the booties aren’t really your thing. Either way, your feet are about to feel so damn good.

1. UGG Classic II Short Boot

These classic short UGG boots in chestnut are the ones Hailey Bieber is wearing in her Instagram outfits if you really want to get the look. Don’t forget to fold over the top so you can show off the fuzzy insides!

2. UGG Classic Mini Fluff Quilted Boot

Or, you can opt for an UGG bootie that’s already fluffy AF on the outside. My seventh grade self couldn’t even handle how cute these booties are.

3. UGG Oh Yeah Sandal

These UGG fluffy sandals are everywhere on social media right now. They’re already having a major trendy moment, so if the booties aren’t your fave look, these sandals are the way to go.

