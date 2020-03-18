If Hailey Bieber Can Work From Home Wearing Cute AF Pajamas, Then I Can Too, Right?

Scroll To See More Images

OK, so I know there are ~rules~ to working at home productively. As someone who’s been working from home for nearly a year and half, I can safely say I follow some of them—but occasionally, I do wear my pajamas all (or most of the) day. And Hailey Bieber’s latest outfit on TikTok leads me to believe she’s exactly the same way. Hailey and Justin blessed the world with a little dance video on Tuesday, which was great for a couple of reasons. One, watching the couple do a silly TikTok dance was a nice little reprieve from everything going on in the world. Two, it gave me an excuse to continue to consider pajamas real clothes. Thanks, Hailey and Justin! You’re the real ones.

I’m not trying to say that getting dressed while working from home isn’t a great way to promote productivity and create normalcy in a not-so-normal time. But I work from home every single day regardless of the world’s health situation. A few days of staying in those pajamas isn’t always a bad thing. One should probably set limits to the number of times they wear pajamas while working from home, but ultimately, do what makes you feel best.

While it’s always been my dream to own only cute pajama sets instead of just oversized t-shirts and Nike shorts from eighth grade, this is reality. I’d be remiss, though, if I didn’t take the current opportunity—aka Hailey Bieber wearing pajamas in a TikTok video—to do a little bit of online shopping. It’s officially time to up our pajama game, folks. Don’t blame me; blame Hailey Bieber, queen of both making sweatsuits look cute and wearing pajamas while staying at home.

