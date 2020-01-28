Hailey Bieber’s Little Black Dress Is *Anything* but Basic

Scroll To See More Images

I won’t lie: When I was a young teen, I saw Justin Bieber’s documentary in theaters…twice. (Once was the director’s cut, OK?!) So, of course, hearing that the Biebs has a new documentary series out brought back all the feelings of my 15-year-old self. Better yet, though, now Justin Bieber has Hailey Baldwin Bieber as his wife, who brings enough street style to the table to counteract her husband’s questionable looks. In fact, Hailey Bieber’s outfit at the Justin Bieber: Seasons premiere was the perfect example of classic style and trendy genius—leaving her husband’s clothing line in the dust. (Sorry not sorry, JBiebs.)

Wearing a gorgeous and sparkly LBD, Hailey Bieber posed flawlessly for the camera. The sparkles and straps of the dress were a slight homage to the ’90s, but the cut-outs of the dress were oh-so 2020. Plus, the skirt of the dress was the tiniest bit see-through, which always adds a sexy detail to any ensemble. This outfit was basically the clothing version of a game of peek-a-boo, and I don’t hate it. If anyone tries to tell you that wearing a black dress is a boring choice, just show them this elegant and trendy look.

The star kept her hair up in a top knot (that probably took hours) and donned oversized hoops to add a bit of glam to the sparkly look. Sticking with some simple black open-toed heels, Hailey Bieber truly nailed the perfect balance of chic, sophisticated and trendy.

Hailey Bieber attended the premiere of Justin Bieber: Seasons with her husband, and the two had no shortage of PDA on the red carpet. (What’s new?) While the couple has their doubters, they seem to be going strong in their marriage and life together. I mean, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes didn’t even walk the Grammys red carpet together, so at least the Biebers have them beat on that aspect. I’m rooting for them, honestly.