This $34 Micro-Mini That Hailey Bieber & Olivia Rodrigo Love Will Be The Skirt of The Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one Y2K fashion trend that’s been majorly making its way back into the mainstream as of late: micro-mini skirts. It’s become a leading trend of 2022 and we predict they’ll be everywhere this spring and summer. When celebs like Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo are wearing them left and right, why wouldn’t you want to try out this eye-catching look?

You might think cute micro-mini skirts would be hard to find, but we actually found one that Hailey and Olivia have both worn. Even better, it costs just $34 (!!!).

The Edikted micro-mini skirt is everything you’d want it to be: hot, flattering and versatile AF. The black number can be paired with just about anything, as evidenced by Mrs. Bieber and Miss Rodrigo, who styled it with a leather bomber jacket and an oversized sweater. It’s the kind of essential you can wear with tights in the winter or bare legs in the summer, and it’ll look perf either way.

“I’ve been seeing this mini skirt everywhere, so I had to try it,” wrote one reviewer. “It was absolutely perfect! The slit is quite dramatic, so if you like showing off a lot of leg, this skirt is for you!”

Joining Mrs. Bieber and everyone’s fave pop-punk princess, Megan Fox and Kristen Stewart also can’t stop wearing Edikted. Just because all these A-listers dress themselves in this brand, doesn’t mean it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg. Edikted actually has super affordable price tags. The fact that we can twin with Hailey and Olivia for only $34 says it all.

Everyone needs a plain black skirt in their closet, whether it’s for going out on the town or date night. This skirt is no plain black skirt, though. It has an extra high side slit that shows off your legs and makes your entire look a tad dressier.

If you’re unsure about the long slit, just follow Hailey and Olivia’s lead. Hailey paired her Dasha Micro Skirt with a red button-down shirt and super oversized leather jacket. Meanwhile, Olivia styled her skirt with a chunky knit, colorful fishnet tights and knee-high boots.

“I love this skirt so much!!! It looks so chic and goes with everything!” wrote another shopper. “Please make it in more colors.” We completely agree!

Pull out your go-to corset and fave pair of chunky loafers because you’re about to have a micro-mini-skirt-filled summer like never before.

RELATED: I Found 7 Trendy Micro-Mini Skirts You Can Safely Wear This Season

On top of the micro-mini, Olivia has also been spotted in Edikted’s Daria Strap Corset Top. The singer recently wore it on stage during her ‘Sour’ tour, creating the perfect pop-punk OOTD. She matched the corset top with a fishnet shirt and multi-color plaid pants.

Olivia’s pop-punk looks from Edikted wouldn’t be complete without cargo pants. She wore a black low-rise pair to Disneyland, along with a very Y2K-esque T-shirt and trucker hat. The Sia pants come in black, camel and cream colors, all of which Olivia would want you to add to your cart ASAP.

Apologies for the Y2K, pop-punk overload, but we found an actually affordable clothing brand that celebs also happen to love. This definitely calls for a shopping spree at Edikted!