Hailey Bieber’s North Face Vest Gives Me Major Girl Scouts Energy

I’ve never really thought of a night spent camping in the great outdoors as particularly ~luxurious~, but with the right wardrobe, it certainly could be. Some chic hiking boots? Yeah, I’d be down. A full ‘fit topped with Hailey Bieber’s North Face vest? Now you’ve got my attention.

OK, so you don’t have to wear this vest exclusively for camping (or even glamping), but Bieber’s look really is wilderness-friendly, so I’m just saying, you totally could. That said, she still looks just as cute in her The North Face Vest sipping a cup of coffee in what appears to be her backyard. I know sweater vests are back in style, but I haven’t given much thought to outerwear vests making a comeback, but Bieber’s look confirms that they most certainly are, and TBH, I’m not mad about it.

Of course, her look isn’t too crunchy-granola; she’s paired the outdoorsy vest and black long-sleeve top underneath with some mega-cool belted leather cargo pants, crisp white sneakers and a super-sized cream knit beanie. She’s also tucked up the bottom of the vest to create the illusion of a more cropped silhouette. It’s all very “Mom volunteers to chaperone the Girl Scouts’ camping trip and ends up taking photos of herself the entire time,” and I mean that in the best way possible. Something about that shade of green as a vest just gives me all the Girl Scouts vibes, and I’m a fan.

Apparently, I need to step up my vest game and rediscover an old favorite brand when it comes to comfortable outerwear: The North Face. I know I’m not the only one who used to live in my all-black fleece back in the day—but according to Bieber, color is cool now, and especially the brand’s vibrant green.

Eager to copy her look to a T, I searched the internet for her exact vest and was devastated when I saw it wasn’t listed on The North Face’s website. I checked the Women, Men and Kids sections before almost giving up entirely—then, I finally found The North Face Denali Vest in green available on ASOS. It retails for $140 and has already sold out in a few sizes, so don’t hesitate if you want Bieber’s exact look.

If you love that Bieber is bringing vests back but don’t necessarily need the exact same one, The North Face ’96 Retro Nuptse Vest in green is another great option, with cozy puffer material instead of fleece. TBH, this one will probs keep you warmer, too. Not all of us are spending fall and winter in Los Angeles!

Last but not least, if you passionately object to the return of vests as outerwear, try The North Face ’95 Retro Denali Water Repellent Jacket in green as a fully-sleeved alternative. Plus, this way you can say you aren’t copying Hailey Bieber—even though we both know you totally are.