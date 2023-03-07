Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes Compared to Justin & Selena Gomez

With two famous last names, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Hailey Bieber’s net worth and how much she makes compared to her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey was born as Hailey Rhode Baldwin in Tuscon, Arizona, on November 22, 1996. Her father, Stephen Baldwin, is an actor and the youngest of the Baldwin brothers, which also include her uncles Alec, Daniel and Billy Baldwin. Herm other, Kennya Deodato, is a graphic designer. Hailey’s modeling career started as a teenager after she was signed to her first modeling agency, Ford Models, and appeared in magazines like Tatler, LOVE, V and i-D. Her first commercial campaign was for French Connection in 2014. That same year, she also made her runway debut, walking for the brand Top Shop. Since then, Hailey has modeled for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Hailey and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, married on September 13, 2018, after three years of on-again, off-again dating. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy,” Hailey told Vogue in 2019 about her marriage to Justin. “It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

In an interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2022, Hailey responded to rumors she dated Justin at the same time he dated her ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point,” she explained. “I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” Hailey said. She continued, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.” Hailey added that she could “understand” how her and Justin’s relationship could look different “from the outside.” She continued, “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me. I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

But back to Hailey Bieber’s net worth. So…how much is Hailey Bieber’s net worth and how much does she make from Rhode Skin and other business opportunities? Read on for what we know about Hailey Bieber’s net worth and how much she makes now.

How much is Rhode Skin worth?

How much is Rhode Skin worth? Hailey Bieber launched her skin care brand, Rhode Skin (which is named after her middle name, Rhode), in 2022 as a clean, affordable skin care line with its first products all under $30. “My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that’s accessible to everyone. Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare. I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated,” Hailey wrote in Rhode Skin’s about page.

So how much is Rhode Skin worth? Hailey told Forbes in 2022 that Rhode Skin was “on track” to hit eight figures, though she declined to give specific numbers. Forbes also reported that Rhode Skin had a waitlist of more than 700,000 people for each of its three first products—Peptide Glazing Fluid; Peptide Lip Treatment; and Barrier Restore Cream—and that the brand’s most recent restock at the time saw products sell at a rate of 36 units per second. “When I run out of my Peptide Glazing Fluid, my skin, like, misses it,” Hailey told Forbes. “That was how I realized that it was a solid product, because when I run out of my samples, my skin doesn’t feel the same without it.”

In her interview with Forbes, Hailey also explained her “fear” that she wouldn’t be taken “seriously” because of who her husband and family are. “The thing that was on my mind was the fear of not being taken very seriously,” she said. “Does anybody even take me seriously, as a founder, as an entrepreneur?” Michael D. Ratner, a founding partner of Rhode Skin, added, “It’s a really big gamble. When you’re Hailey, you could be the face of a brand. You could continue with no risk and get that cash in your pocket. She went into skincare because that’s her first real love.”

Ratner also confirmed that Hailey invested a lot of her own money into Rhode Skin. (She declined to tell Forbes the exact amount she invested.) “She wants to do it the right way and really build up the team,” Ratner said. “I think she wanted real ownership,” he said. “She put in a real portion of money to back this thing, and to show people that she was serious and all-in on it.” (Rhode declined to comment on exactly how much money Bieber has invested.) She continued, “I think it would be very easy for me to just approve something that’s 95% perfect and just be okay with the 95 instead of waiting for it to be 100 percent. What I’m learning is that the quality of this brand is really, really important to me.”

Hailey also explained to Forbes that she chose to name her brand Rhode, which was passed down to her from her mother’s side of the family, because she her middle name was lesser-known versus her married name, Bieber, or maiden name, Baldwin. “It just sounded so strong, and beautiful on its own,” she said. She told Forbes that her goal was to create a brand that was around for 20 to 40 years and was known for its products, not who its found was. “I think it would be really awesome,” she said. “If people just love the brand because they love the product.”

At the Forbes Under 30 Summit in 2022, Hailey also explained why she wanted to create a brand of her own. “I’ve lent money, my name and my face to other people’s creative process,” she said. “I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that’s in charge.”

What is Hailey Bieber’s net worth?

What is Hailey Bieber’s net worth? Hailey Bieber’s net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In comparison, Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber’s net worth is $300 million, while his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s net worth is $95 million. Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin’s net worth is $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Along with what she’s made from Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber’s net worth also includes what she’s made from her modeling career, including campaigns with brands like French Connection, Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Moschino. Hailey Bieber’s net worth also includes her hosting careers for shows like TBS’ Drop the Mic, which she hosted from 2017 to 2019, and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which she hosted in 2018. Hailey Bieber’s net worth also includes her acting career in music videos for artists like Cody Simpson, Baptiste Giabiconi, Dan + Shay, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Drake and her husband, Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019, Hailey opened up about her modeling career, and why it hadn’t been as successful as her friends like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. “My burn in the modeling industry has been slow, and I’ve had to learn to be OK with that,” she said. “I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five foot eight [inches], I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells and Gig…they’re all tall and doing every runway.” She continued, “For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I don’t think that anymore. I had so many people, like casting directors, say, ‘We don’t think she’s a real model.’”

Hailey explained to Vogue Australia about how she eventually “found” her “own lane” with catalogue versus runway. “It was disappointing until I found my own lane. I don’t look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.” Along with Rhode Skin, Hailey also told Vogue Australia at the time that she plans to launch her own fashion line with her husband, Justin Bieber. “I couldn’t register it myself, because Justin owns all trademarking for his last name,” she said. “Honestly, that was more about being proactive. I’m not sure how I want to dip into that space, and it’s been a conversation between me and my husband.”

