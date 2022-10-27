Hailey Bieber’s Naked Dress Is A Surprisingly Practical Outfit

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You probably associate getting “dressed up” with formal events but recently it seems like celebrities are using a black tie dress code to do the opposite—they’re dressing down to pretty much nothing. The naked dress trend has a literal grip on the most prominent figures on red carpets, at events and on the runway—from Zendaya to Megan Fox, celebs going totally sheer has become a surefire way to make a statement. The latest addition to the list of transparent moments? Hailey Bieber’s naked dress—a sheer standout at the Tiffany & Co Lock Collection launch party last night in Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber wore a Saint Laurent maxi dress made out of a knit wool material to the event. The fine-knit wool fabric gives the visual effect of a very thin sheer black t-shirt or sweater—though of course, this wasn’t your typical sweater dress. The dress merely outlined Hailey Beiber’s silhouette and cast a soft shadow on the model’s body. While other celebrities have taken the naked dress term very literally, Bieber used it as an opportunity to show off some classic lingerie by pairing it with a simple black bralette and underwear. This look is the latest in Bieber’s partnership with Saint Laurent. She has exclusively worn the brand for this year’s most notable events including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Grammy Awards and The Met Gala.

For accessories, Hailey Bieber naturally wore Tiffany & Co with her dress. The highlight was a beautiful gold and emerald wrap-around necklace which she paired with gold and diamond bangles. Bieber wore her long dark hair down and straight and matched the tones with a subtle smokey brown makeup look. She completed her look with strappy black heels.

Bieber’s look was chic, simple and a standout of the night at the star-studded event. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and Alexa Demie were also in attendance and chose to wear all black.

Out of all the naked dress looks worn by celebrities thus far, Hailey Bieber’s may be the most practical and easiest to recreate—and you won’t need a Saint Laurent-level budget to do it. Since untraditionally sheer clothing is majorly trending right now, you can find a sheer black maxi dress readily available on sites like Reformation and Skims. You probably already have a black bralette and underwear set in a drawer somewhere but if not, they’re pieces worth buying beyond this one outfit.

Hailey Bieber’s look is a great going-out option for fall/winter that doesn’t involve a crop top and jeans. If the thought of basically being naked in public is daunting, there are other ways to style the dress to achieve the sheer effect while still being a bit more covered up. Consider layering it over a slip skirt or dress or even layering it over a black bra and jeans. You can also use the sheer dress as the base piece and layer another slip, bra or jacket over it. This is a trend that gives you endless possibilities to add your own take to it.

Larri Knit Dress

This Reformation dress is a great look-alike of Hailey Bieber’s sheer dress. It has a thin knit material and features a deep open back. It’s also available in white.

Mesh Maxi Dress

For a budget-friendly option, this mesh dress is a great pick. The material is stretchy and will therefore be more form fitting than a knit option.

Summer Mesh Long Sleeve Dress

If there’s group that has championed the naked dress, it’s the Kardashians. This one from Skims is available in sizes XXS-4X.

Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette

Skims is a go-to brand for sleek lingerie and this bralette is known to fit a wide range of bust sizes.

Free Cut Mid Waist Boy Short

This pair of boy short underwear is super comfortable and comes in 14 colors if you want to switch it up from black.