Hailey Bieber Swapped Her Go-To Blazer for a White-Hot Gown at the LACMA Gala

Move over, Met Gala! The 10th Annual LACMA Art & Film Gala took place this weekend and there’s a new fashion-forward gala red carpet to swoon over! All my favorite celebs showed up and showed out, but I have to give Hailey Bieber’s white-hot gown a special shout-out. I love it when my street style queen goes glam!

Clad in YSL (as always, since she’s a face of the brand), Bieber wowed in a beautiful column gown in the iciest of whites. The silhouette featured a sharp V neckline and blousy bunched-up sleeves that rested three-quarters of the way down Bieber’s arm.

The contrast of the soft sleeves done in a stiffer fabric was further accentuated by the sharp shoulders of the dress, a detail we know Bieber loves. She wears shoulder-padded blazers on the reg, so it’s no surprise she likes a bit of structure up top!

The look was perfectly accessorized with chunky gold bangles (Are bangles back?? Asking for myself) and a deep crimson lip. It’s all so different from her usual off-duty style—our girl always gravitates towards neutral makeup, menswear-inspired silhouettes and minimal jewelry.

Seeing her all dolled up is a real treat, and this dress is divine on her.

But she wasn’t the only one who showed up to the LACMA Gala in Met Gala-worthy attire! Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and more also wowed. Honestly, it was the best red carpet I’ve seen in a hot minute! Read on for a few more of my favorite looks below.

Lil Nas X

In what has to be the most extravagant suit I’ve seen in a minute, Lil Nas X channeled some very chic big bird vibes. This head-to-toe yellow Gucci look gets a big Yes from me. And I’m loving the feathered sleeves!

Miley Cyrus

Clad in Balenciaga, Miley Cyrus amped up the carpet in this floral logo-embossed blazer and leggings combo, complete with the matching Hourglass bag, because of course. I’m also living for the icy blue eyes and bright lip. So ’80s!

Billie Eilish

Opting for something a bit darker and more dramatic, Billie Eilish attended in a black mesh Gucci top, a sequined lace maxi skirt and a sexy black and white lace bra, plus a (faux) fur coat draped effortlessly. I love 2021 Billie’s red carpet style!

Awkwafina

Awkwafina is such a red carpet underdog to me. She always looks amazing and never gets enough hype! Seen here in Gucci, everything about this look gets a Yes from me, from the pink-and-red color combo to the decadent embroidery, gloved sleeves and feathered trim.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Last but not least, the radiant Jodie Turner-Smith beamed in this hot pink Gucci number complete with dramatic pink fur sleeves. Talk about Barbie realness! Like Cyrus, Turner-Smith also went for a bold eye, opting for lime green instead of icy blue.