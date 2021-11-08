StyleCaster
Share

Hailey Bieber Swapped Her Go-To Blazer for a White-Hot Gown at the LACMA Gala

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swapped Her Go-To Blazer for a White-Hot Gown at the LACMA Gala

Bella Gerard
by
Hailey Bieber Swapped Her Go-To Blazer for a White-Hot Gown at the LACMA Gala
Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

Scroll To See More Images

Move over, Met Gala! The 10th Annual LACMA Art & Film Gala took place this weekend and there’s a new fashion-forward gala red carpet to swoon over! All my favorite celebs showed up and showed out, but I have to give Hailey Bieber’s white-hot gown a special shout-out. I love it when my street style queen goes glam!

Clad in YSL (as always, since she’s a face of the brand), Bieber wowed in a beautiful column gown in the iciest of whites. The silhouette featured a sharp V neckline and blousy bunched-up sleeves that rested three-quarters of the way down Bieber’s arm.

The contrast of the soft sleeves done in a stiffer fabric was further accentuated by the sharp shoulders of the dress, a detail we know Bieber loves. She wears shoulder-padded blazers on the reg, so it’s no surprise she likes a bit of structure up top!

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

The look was perfectly accessorized with chunky gold bangles (Are bangles back?? Asking for myself) and a deep crimson lip. It’s all so different from her usual off-duty style—our girl always gravitates towards neutral makeup, menswear-inspired silhouettes and minimal jewelry.

Seeing her all dolled up is a real treat, and this dress is divine on her.

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

But she wasn’t the only one who showed up to the LACMA Gala in Met Gala-worthy attire! Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and more also wowed. Honestly, it was the best red carpet I’ve seen in a hot minute! Read on for a few more of my favorite looks below.

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

Lil Nas X

In what has to be the most extravagant suit I’ve seen in a minute, Lil Nas X channeled some very chic big bird vibes.  This head-to-toe yellow Gucci look gets a big Yes from me. And I’m loving the feathered sleeves!

 

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

Miley Cyrus

Clad in Balenciaga, Miley Cyrus amped up the carpet in this floral logo-embossed blazer and leggings combo, complete with the matching Hourglass bag, because of course. I’m also living for the icy blue eyes and bright lip. So ’80s!

 

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX/AP Newsroom.

Billie Eilish

Opting for something a bit darker and more dramatic, Billie Eilish attended in a black mesh Gucci top, a sequined lace maxi skirt and a sexy black and white lace bra, plus a (faux) fur coat draped effortlessly. I love 2021 Billie’s red carpet style!

 

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina is such a red carpet underdog to me. She always looks amazing and never gets enough hype! Seen here in Gucci, everything about this look gets a Yes from me, from the pink-and-red color combo to the decadent embroidery, gloved sleeves and feathered trim.

 

STYLECASTER | Hailey Bieber LACMA Gala

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Last but not least, the radiant Jodie Turner-Smith beamed in this hot pink Gucci number complete with dramatic pink fur sleeves. Talk about Barbie realness! Like Cyrus, Turner-Smith also went for a bold eye, opting for lime green instead of icy blue.

 

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share