Hailey Just Opened Up About How She’s ‘Supporting’ Justin After His Facial Paralysis—She’s His ‘Rock’

Taking it one step at a time. Hailey Bieber talked about how Justin Bieber’s paralysis affected their marriage. The model opened up on Good Morning America on June 15, 2022, to talk about her new skincare line Rhode as well as her and her husband’s health struggles.

When asked about her husband’s diagnosis with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome on Good Morning America, Hailey responded, “He’s feeling a lot better. It’s a very scary and random situation but he will be okay and fine.” Justin revealed his diagnosis last week on June 10, 2022, on his Instagram. Hailey also recovered from a stroke earlier in the year. She talked about how going through their health struggles together, “I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer. You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”

She also talked about how being in the public eye affected the bond with their fans. “Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so that people understand what you’re going through,” she said. “I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversations.”

On his Instagram, Justin announced the cancellations of his shows amid his diagnosis. “This is pretty serious as you can see,” he said as he showed his inability to wink or partially move his face. “I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.” A source revealed to Us Weekly on June 15, 2022, that “Hailey has been an absolute rock. She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family. [He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course, it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both of them right now.”

Throughout his recovery, Hailey wants to be by his side. According to another source who spoke to HollywoodLife on June 15, 2022, the couple will be absolutely supportive throughout the process. “Justin was such an amazing husband and a huge support system for Hailey when she was going through her own health scare a few months ago. He never left her side and she wants to reciprocate and be there for anything Justin needs,” they said. “Although it’s not the type of situation where Justin needs a caregiver, Hailey just wants to be by his side right now, even it’s just for emotional support. She’s his biggest cheerleader and wants to do anything she can to help the situation.”

Hailey, who has been married to Justin since 2018, revealed on March 12, 2022, that she had suffered a blood clot and “stroke-like symptoms” while at breakfast with her husband a few days prior. A source told People on March 14, 2022, that Justin called everyone to pray for Hailey as she was recovering. “When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side,” the source said. “He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available.” The insider continued, “He would’ve done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters.”