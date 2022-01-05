Here’s How Hailey Bieber’s Style Changed When She Coupled Up With Justin Bieber

Scroll To See More Images

When I go on Pinterest and type the singular word “fashion” into the search bar, my results page turns into what the algorithm has defined as the 2022 fashion standard. Thousands of images of fitted trousers, oversized blazers and pointed-toe heels fill the screen. When I go back and add the additional keywords “Hailey Bieber” in front of “fashion,” my page repopulates. Once again, trousers, blazers and heels dominate—and our girl is rocking them all. Hailey Bieber is undoubtedly the blueprint for today’s biggest fashion trends, and many consider Hailey Bieber a style icon—but would they say the same about Hailey Baldwin?

Before you accuse me of knowing nothing about pop culture, I’m aware that Bieber and Baldwin are the same person. But when her name changed, her fashion sense did, too.

Hailey Bieber’s style transformation can be accredited to a few factors, but before I dive into those, I think it is important to note that Justin Bieber’s personal sense of fashion is not one of them. As you’ll see in the style evolution below, Justin (for better or for worse) has committed to the same look since he ditched the purple zip-up and long locks of his adolescence.

If I’m being generous with my description, I would describe Justin’s style as sporty. If I’m being honest with my description, I would describe it as lazy. His signature look these days consists of a Drew sweatshirt (his own brand), some form of a baggy pants or basketball shorts and a beanie. And the occasional Crocs for good measure!

On the other hand, there are some celebrity couples—like Kim and Kanye, may their relationship rest in peace—that have clearly drawn inspiration from each other. Kim has even credited Kanye for helping to transform her personal style. Though Hailey’s style certainly improved when she got serious with Justin, no credit can be given in his direction. To quote the brilliant Avril Lavigne, “He was a punk, she did ballet. What more can I say?”.

I actually can say quite a bit more about Hailey’s ballet background when discussing her style. Before becoming a supermodel, Hailey spent her free time in intense ballet training and spent summers training at the American Ballet Theater. No wonder she loves to rock a pointed-toe shoe! I followed Hailey on Instagram back when I first downloaded the app in 2011, and can confirm that before her feed documented her on-point style, she was posting on-point ballet pictures.

While it’s easy to assume that a ballet background would translate into a girly personal style, Hailey’s had quite the opposite effect. In early paparazzi photos, Hailey is often seen looking incredibly casual in oversized athletic garb and sneakers. Her personal style used to be very similar to how Justin’s style now; they were a match made in T-shirt-and-beanie heaven.

Part of the reason Hailey’s style is so popular and widely replicated nowadays is because she has managed to maintain casual elements in her elevated looks—as a result, her wardrobe feels somewhat obtainable. So, how did Hailey wear a suit without looking like she was going to a business meeting? How did she make a completely neutral outfit look innovative? The answer was her stylist, Maeve Reilly.

Maeve entered the picture in 2016, when Hailey and Justin were getting serious and began to have a very public relationship. Maeve claims that Hailey reached out to her via Instagram during her growing paparazzi run-ins and was looking for help with her everyday wardrobe. While it is unclear if the duo is still working together, Maeve certainly was behind the craftsmanship of Hailey’s now-signature style.

When Maeve and Hailey began working together, Hailey’s outfits started becoming very trend-driven (hello oversized outerwear) but it wasn’t until Hailey and Justin got married that her outfits became truly sophisticated. Compared to other celebrities, Hailey dresses somewhat conservatively—she always looks hot, but rarely overtly sexual. It never feels like Hailey is posing for thirst traps or dressing for male attention (I mean she already got the Biebs, who else does she need to impress?) and I think that is really refreshing to see in a young celebrity.

Hailey’s current style manages to prioritize comfortable pieces she can move in ,and you can tell that she feels confident in them. A lot of her outfits are made up of neutral basics like an oversized trench or blazer, and paired with very specific, fun accessories like an orange Bottega Veneta pouch or a yellow fur hat. This combination ensures that her outfits will always be in style, because the majority of what she wears are well-fitted basics accented by trendier details.

If the split rumors are true between Hailey and Maeve, we should expect to see more elements of Hailey’s personality shine through via her wardrobe as she takes on the role as her own lead stylist—or, hey, maybe she’ll hire someone else. While her starlet-stylist Hollywood relationship didn’t last, I sure hope Hailey and Justin’s will.

Keep scrolling for a walk down Bieber-fever memory lane to see for yourself just how much Hailey’s style has evolved.

October 2021

The formula for a quintessential Hailey look, defined: Gold jewelry, tiny sunglasses, a great shoulder bag and an oversized blazer.

June 2021

While out and about in Paris, Hailey looks dressed up (but still comfortable) in a slouchy glitter dress and Bottega bag. Meanwhile, Justin just looks comfortable in his Drew sweatshirt, jeans and kicks.

March 2021

Hailey proved that her oversized blazer can go from day to night by showing some leg and adding a heel. The zebra-printed Bottega clutch was a nice touch.

February 2021

In a rare “couples outfit” moment, Hailey and Justin wore complementary monochrome looks during a trip to Paris. Hailey’s yellow Stand Studio look was courtesy of Maeve Reilly, natch.

January 2021

Hailey kicked off 2021 (and her Bottega phase) with Kelly green details. This look is a great example of how Hailey elevates casual pieces—like sneakers and vests—with color-coordinated details.

October 2020

Even Hailey’s casual athletic wear started to be more put-together over the years. For this gym outing, Hailey was dressed mask-to-toe in white and purple accents. It’s the attention to detail for me!

February 2020

Hailey stunned in this full winter white look that still lives in my brain rent-free. This was the beginning of her more tonal-focused ensembles, and I was all for it.

December 2019

This photo was taken a few months after Hailey and Justin’s grand wedding ceremony—and it might just be the last time we ever saw her in skinnies. There was a clear shift in Hailey’s everyday style after the wedding, and we can see here how she started to add heels to more casual looks and treated everyday outings like photo opps.

December 2019

Hailey established herself as a style icon by drawing a clear parallel to the late Princess Diana in a Vogue Paris shoot in 2019. She was spotted wearing this Diana-inspired sweatshirt-and-blazer combo to grab coffee a few months later.

December 2019

Here, you can see just how much Hailey’s style shifted at the end of 2019. She is wearing a typical “going-out” look (TBH, nothing ground-breaking) while Justin is wearing Drew slippers (shocker) with questionable pink socks and white slippers.

May 2019

The origins of Hailey’s classic camel coat uniform can be traced back to May 2019. This outfit would still be a serve in 2022.

January 2019

Hailey was still working on mastering her elevated-yet-causal looks at the beginning of 2019. She is pictured attending a lunch here, but her fitted suit looks like she is ready for a business meeting. The pop of pink is cute, though!

October 2018

Hailey and Justin were going strong in October of 2018 after they had secretly gotten married at a courthouse that September. Hailey kept her looks very causal until she confirmed her new status as Mrs. Bieber. This pic does solidify that she’s always been a blazer girl at heart, though.

August 2018

At this point, Hailey and Justin had recently re-kindled their relationship (after his brief stint with Selena Gomez again) over the summer of 2018. Hailey was still dressing very casually, perhaps to give off girl-next-door vibes.

December 2015

Hailey is giving major Brandy Melville basic vibes in Miami with Kylie Jenner in 2015. Not a fan, but it was cute for the times! Also, I respect the low-rise white trouser.

June 2015

In a very early 2015 paparazzi photo, Hailey proves that the gold hoop has always been her signature thing—though I can’t say the rest of the look has stood the test of time. Maybe she was foreshadowing 2022’s leather trouser trend with these liquid skinnies?