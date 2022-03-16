Hailey Bieber & Julia Roberts Love This Trendy Jewelry Brand & It’s Sitewide Sale Is Finally Here

Scroll To See More Images

Every generation has an It Girl they look to for fashion inspo—my mom had Julia Roberts, whose hair she tried (and failed) to replicate, and I have Hailey Bieber, whose closet I try way too hard to replicate. Once in a blue moon, these iconic women cross paths, whether it be in real life or over some sort of commonality. For example, this unlikely duo aligned on a jewelry brand chock-full of trendy chunky pieces that anyone, no matter their age or taste, can appreciate. Baublebar is responsible for crafting Julia’s favorite multi-colored ring that she wears repeatedly and Hailey’s customized bracelet she loves so much, she pairs it with YSL garb.

Lucky for my mom and me, Baublebar is having an extremely rare sitewide sale right now that includes Hailey and Julia’s exact accessories. Everything you can think of—chunky rings, gold hoops and paperclip chokers—can be found here with a 20 percent discount. Almost everything at full price is under $100 already, but these sale prices make the pieces all the more affordable. Some items, like Julia’s colorful ring, have an even steeper discount (I’m talking more than 50 percent off).

What makes Baublebar pieces stand out so much is their versatility. These are the kinds of things that you can wear with your fav piece of athleisure or with your favorite color-blocked work suit. Layer them on top of each other or keep them as the single source of shine. Either way, you’ll look like a million bucks.

Below, check out some of the most popular on-sale jewelry from Baublebar, including Hailey and Julia’s staples. Just be sure to use discount code SEMI20 at checkout to get the most bang for your buck!

Custom Multi Pisa Bracelet

Get your bestie the friendship bracelet she deserves, or put your own monogram on this beaded piece for a nostalgic accessory that will match everything. Before you think it’s too casual to wear out and about, consider the fact that Hailey Bieber wore this exact style with a YSL mini dress.

Mini Aldia Ring

Feel like a pretty woman yourself when you add this colorful ring to your rotation. Julia Roberts wears it on repeat—probably because a piece like this exudes happiness and good vibes. The gem ring comes in a few color options like blue ombre or clear, in addition to this rainbow style.

Hera Necklace

This 14K gold-plated necklace is begging to be layered with a few more of your favorites. Choose a small size if you want a choker, medium for a fit above your collarbone or the large option for a longer statement piece.

Mabel 18k Gold Huggie Earrings

Sure, gold hoops are nice and all, but sometimes you need some added color or shine to your lobes. This pair of huggies does both thanks to the vibrant hue and jewel inclusion. Wear them on your cartilage with a high pony for a seriously stylish look.

Think Pink Phone Case

Phone cases are the most underrated accessories around. Think about it: they’re always in your hand. So, why not get a case that represents you? This custom pink one can fit up to 12 characters in bubble font. With it, you’ll never mistake your phone for someone else’s (or vice-versa) again.

Akia Necklace

Summercamp-inspired necklaces are all the rage right now, and this trend will surely continue to grow into the warmer seasons. Pick up this rainbow beaded number and layer it with a few gold staples for a more elevated, yet still youthful, look.

Liza 18K Gold Earring Set

Get $208-worth of gold-plated earrings for just under $80 when you buy this set of hoops and huggies. Your lobes will look like those Pinterest inspo photos come to life.

Acrylic Custom Pendant

Choose whatever font, metal, chain length and color you want all for under $35. This would be such a cute gift for your bestie getting married. Picture their face when their new last name is printed on a gorg new necklace.