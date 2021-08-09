Hailey Bieber’s Beaded Choker Is *Somehow* Still In Stock—And It’s Affordable

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to looking for new jewelry inspiration, Instagram is truly second to none—especially when that inspiration is derived from the closets of the celebs I admire most. I mean, it was on the app that I discovered the true breadth of Hailey Bieber’s jewelry collection. The girl has everything!

Let’s break it down: Bieber clearly has an affinity for chunky gold hoops and classic chain necklaces, but she also has been known to wear a bolder piece from time to time. There was, of course, the blingy body chain she styled over a pink string bikini while on vacation back in May, lest we forget! More really is more in her book—she even loves to layer gold and silver pieces together for a mismatched vibe and never forgets to slip on a bevy of chunky rings on a normal day out.

While I personally view jewelry as a finishing touch to all of my outfits, Bieber clearly views her accessory selection as a make-or-break part of her daily style. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen her without at least one piece of jewelry on. Mrs. Bieber can truly pull off anything, so I am constantly refreshing her Instagram to see what pieces she posts next. I’m a simple girl–if she loves it, I’ll probably love it, too.

Most recently, Bieber donned a colorful choker from affordable accessories brand Frasier Sterling and snapped a pic in it for her Instagram Stories. “Post AM Routine,” she wrote on the selfie.

If the brand sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen other celebs like Halsey, Selena Gomez and Sydney Carlson rock other pieces from its colorful (and affordable) selection of earrings, necklaces and more over the last few months. Bieber’s particular custom choker features an array of brightly colored beads, oversized faux pearls and a dainty sparkly H charm in the center.

ICYMI, This isn’t the first time that the street style star has worn this very colorful beaded piece this summer, either. She actually just posted a few photos of her wearing it on her actual feed, too! Oh—and she donned a similar pastel chunky beaded option a few weeks ago while posing with her husband. If this means that the beaded jewelry trend is still going strong for the upcoming fall season, sign me up! I’m here for any trend that makes it seem like I have any artistic ability, even if I don’t!

This DIY-inspired piece honestly looks like it deserves to be worn on a beachy vacation, not as a part of my regular work-from-home wardrobe rotation. But, I simply can’t help but add it to my cart right now—I mean, it’s basically summer encapsulated into one perfect accessory, so how could I resist? And at $68, I’m honestly shocked that it’s still in stock at all.

Read on to shop Bieber’s exact necklace as well as a few other beaded options from Frasier Sterling. Here’s to adding a few playful pieces into our collections this season!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Custom Lucky You Choker

Nab Bieber’s exact choker for yourself to emulate the star’s low-key style this season. The colorful beads mean that it will go with pretty much any color outfit!

Custom Golden Hour Choker

If you love colorful beads more than oversized pearls, check out Frasier Sterling’s Custom Golden Hour Choker. Let this piece be the star of the show and wear it on its own.

Feeling Dreamy Choker

The more pearls, the better! This Feeling Dreamy Choker is covered in ’em, so you can’t go wrong. Style it the Hailey Bieber way with a bunch of other gold necklaces.