Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Jeans Are on Sale Right Now for Prime Day

There’s no denying that Hailey Bieber’s off-duty style is always on point—she’s the true master of balancing ‘the high-low M.O. and ’90s vintage vibes with current trends and always manages to look effortlessly cool. Aside from her signature athleisure looks, jeans are definitely the centerpiece of most of her covetable ensembles, and the girl loves her some Levi’s. Bieber definitely wears a combination of thrifted vintage styles, along with high-waisted “dad” jeans and loose styles by the heritage denim brand, and, as always, we’re looking to copy her without breaking the bank or having to dig through a dusty secondhand shop.

Frankly, we’re obsessed with her high-rise denim and cropped cardigan template, and we’re dying to get the look to wear ourselves this fall. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day number two is officially in full swing and it’s got our back with several discounts on some of the model’s favorite Levi’s jeans—including the best-selling (and chronically sold-out) Rib Cage style and Balloon styles, which are both marked down to $79 a pop (usually $98). The deal isn’t limited to certain washes either, so now’s a great time to stock up on a few pairs of the flattering jean styles.

These ultra high rise jeans look just like true vintage denim—they even have a button fly closure.

Arguably the biggest denim trend of 2020—and totally Hailey-approved.