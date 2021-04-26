Hailey Bieber Had to ‘Remove’ Herself From Instagram After Being ‘Compared’ to People Like Selena Gomez

Taking a break. You won’t find Hailey Bieber’s Instagram being run by her on weekdays anymore—and that’s because the model felt she had to “remove” herself after being “compared” to others so often on social media.

Hailey, 24, opened up about the pressures she faces on social media in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Monday, April 26, telling the magazine that she felt the need to limit her time on Instagram after falling into a “dark hole” due to the constant weight of comparison on the platform. “I’m only 24, and I’m still figuring out who I am as a woman,” Hailey said. “Who I am in my career. Who I am as a wife. There’s so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though. I had to start doing this thing where I don’t go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself.”

Hailey, whose Instagram has over 34 million followers and counting, noted she often fell down the “weird rabbit hole” of social media. “Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. ” It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you’re in this weird rabbit hole, and you’re putting yourself down.”

Although Hailey didn’t explicitly name who she felt compared to on social media, her admission comes after years of being pitted against Justin Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez. Hailey started dating the “Peaches” singer in 2015 shortly following his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena, before the pair eventually tied the knot in September 2018. Ever since, Justin and Hailey have fended off fans who preferred his relationship with Selena. As recently as December 2020, Justin hit back at trolls who planned to “go after” Hailey during an Instagram Live. The fan told others to “fucking bombard” her with comments about how “Selena is better,” to which Justin called the troll a “sad excuse of a human.”