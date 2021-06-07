Hailey Bieber Says Highlighter Pants Will Be Summer’s Biggest Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Every summer, I get the inexplicable urge to pull out every single colorful item in my closet and wear them all on a constant rotation. And while I didn’t really need any more convincing, Hailey Bieber’s neon pants have sold me on the idea that, when it comes to color, sometimes more really is more.

Always one to stand out, Bieber wore a pair of blinding neon yellow trousers by Christopher John Rogers while in Hawaii with her hubby—and of course, she posted a slew of ‘fit pics to her Instagram Stories to show them off. She styled her pants with a cropped tank, some fresh white Nike Air Force 1s and a pair of pearly Reality Eyewear sunglasses. She finished off her look with a slinky gold chain choker from Fallon Jewelry.

“highlighter pants are IT for summer. you heard it here first.” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. By the end of the day, Bieber had switched up her top and styled the same pants with a simple ribbed tank top by Eterne, plus a pair of leather two-strap slides by Gia Borghini.

Her outfit change-up just goes to show how versatile a statement-making pair of pants can be, especially if you’re on a tropical vacation. Colors like electric yellow and lime green will make your tan look just a little glowier, not to mention they guarantee you’ll stand out in all those family pictures you’re obligated to post on Instagram. If you’re usually one for neutral bikinis and cover-ups, adding a pop of neon to your summer wardrobe might be the colorful game-changer you’ve been craving.

For those of us who can’t afford a pair of $1300 trousers like Bieber, there are fortunately tons of other highlighter-hued options to shop this summer. If you want to try something really bold, buy an electric yellow midi dress or a blinding bright bikini. If you’re not sure about the trend just yet (I feel you! Wearing color can feel scary!) try a phone case or a pair of earrings for a less-aggressive neon moment.

However you choose to emulate Bieber’s look, you’re going to stand out—in the best way! Read on to shop some cute highlighter-inspired pieces to rock this summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Neon Lime Elastic Waist Contrast Piping Pants

If you’re going for a Sporty Spice-inspired look this summer, pick up a pair of these joggers from SHEIN. They’re perfect to lounge around the house in, not to mention way cheaper than Bieber’s CJR pick.

Acrylic Transparent Handbag

A neon bag will make any basic LBD ensemble look a little more special. This clear boxy option has a detachable gold chain if you’re in need of a crossbody!